A KC restaurant could be honored as the hottest new concept in Kansas. See the nominees

SHARE COPY LINK

The Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association in Wichita will hold its annual “Hospitality Night Out” banquet on Monday, and several KC restaurateurs and home-grown concepts will be honored.

Here’s some of the categories and area nominees:

▪ Hot New Concepts. This award recognizes restaurants that are at the “cutting edge of food service and positioned for growth.”

Local nominees in the running are Chicken N Pickle (with locations in North Kansas City and Wichita); Q39 barbecue (with locations in Overland Park and Kansas City); and Freestyle Poke (with locations in Overland Park, the Liberty area and the River Market).

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The other nominees: The Pennant in Topeka, Nortons in Wichita, and Prost in Wichita.

Poke bowls made with raw fish and other fresh ingredients are the specialty at Freestyle Poké in the River Market. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com

▪Hall of Fame. Vic Allred, owner of Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen, has been nominated for the association’s honor roll. He has three area locations, as well as restaurants in Columbia, Missouri; Omaha, Nebraska; and Lubbock, Texas.

Jazz’s Voodoo Wings Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen

▪Restaurateur of the Year. Nominees are Kevin Timmons, co-owner of Nick & Jake’s (with locations in Parkville, Overland Park, Shawnee and just south of the Country Club Plaza); T.K. and Emily Peterson of Merchants Pub & Plate in Lawrence; and T.D. O’Connell, owner of Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q (with several locations, including one in Lawrence).