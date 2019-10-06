Plaza restaurant closes, partly blaming ‘hurdles of future construction’ from Nordstrom

SHARE COPY LINK

Country Club Plaza restaurant and bar, The Oliver, has posted a closing sign on its front door.

“The Oliver is closed for business. We’ve had our share of challenges and successes in this location. For quite a while we had a lot of success at The Oliver. But over time, it just didn’t perform to our standards — especially when compared to our other restaurants. With additional hurdles of future construction on the west side of the Plaza, we’ve made a business decision to close our doors at the Oliver.”

Nordstrom has started demolition on its future site across the street and many parking spaces formerly used by the Oliver’s valet service are no longer available.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bread & Butter Concepts first opened Republica in the space at 4807 Jefferson St. in August 2016. It was described as a “contemporary take on spirited Spanish cuisine.”

But less than a year later, the Kansas City-based restaurant company shut it down and changed the concept to the Oliver, saying Republica “overall, it did not meet the company’s business goals.”

The Oliver on the Country Club Plaza had a closing sign posted on its front door and workers were removing some items Sunday morning. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

The Oliver offered “time-honored classic cuisine” using fresh ingredients with a twist. So instead of a typical French Dip, customers could order a Signature Smoked Pork Shoulder Dip.

Alan Gaylin, founder and CEO of Bread & Butter Concepts, couldn’t be reached for comment on the closing. In the note on Oliver’s door, he thanked his “tremendous” staff, as well as his landlord “they continue to be a great partner and have been very helpful with this difficult decision.”

In a statement, Plaza officials said, “As this is a legal matter, it is not appropriate for us to comment.”

Bread & Butter Concepts also owns Gram & Dun on the Plaza, Stock Hill Kansas City Steakhouse just south of the Plaza, Urban Table in Prairie Village, and the Happy Belly Food Truck.

Earlier this year it sold its interest in BRGR Kitchen + Bar and Taco Republic.