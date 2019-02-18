New owners for locally owned BRGR Kitchen + Bar & Taco Republic

Locally owned Bread & Butter Concepts is selling two of its concepts - BRGR Kitchen + Bar and Taco Republic.
Alan Gaylin, founder and CEO of Bread & Butter, opened his first BRGR in 2009 and now has locations in Corinth Square in Prairie Village, the Power & Light District and in Cornerstone of Leawood in Leawood.
The operations are known for their specialty burgers, such as the Road Hoss with bacon, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, onion straws and barbecue sauce on a salt and pepper bun, as well as salads, bowls, Not-So-Standard Tots, Mac & Cheese and more.
Taco Republic opened in mid-2013 at Mission and County Line roads in Kansas City, Kan., and also has the Taco Republic Truck for events and catering. It specializes in “street tacos.”
Whitney Vinzant, founder and CEO of Louie’s Wine Dive in Kansas City, has formed KC BRGR LLC and Taco Vida LLC to purchase the restaurants in a deal that is expected to close in mid-to-late March. The purchase price was not disclosed.
“This is a Kansas City story. I’m a resident and we are headquartered in Kansas City, Alan is the same,” Vinzant said. “I’ve really enjoyed dining at BRGR and Taco Republic. Both of the restaurants are positioned with a strong family and value orientation. And most importantly the management and staff. They are experienced, knowledgeable and passionate about what they do.”
Vinzant plans a few new seasonal menu items. Future plans call for more locations.
He founded Louie’s Wine Dive in 2012 and now has 10 locations in six states, including locations in Liberty, Overland Park and Waldo. Vinzant also owns the Prasino restaurant in the St. Louis area.
Gaylin said he wants to focus on the “upscale dining side of our business.” Those operations are Stock Hill steak house just south of the Country Club Plaza, Gram & Dun and The Oliver on the Plaza, and Urban Table in Corinth Square, as well as his new Cherry Hall event space in the East Crossroads and Bread & Butter Catering.
“The biggest thing to me was to find a group that really wanted to expand their concept and grow it, a local group that would give the employees an opportunity to grow,” Gaylin said.
