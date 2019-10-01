People magazine says Leawood restaurant has one of the best pies in the country

‘Off the menu’: KC chefs share their favorite places to dine out Several Kansas City area chefs answer the question about which restaurants they like to visit when they dine out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Several Kansas City area chefs answer the question about which restaurants they like to visit when they dine out.

Leawood’s Rye restaurant just made a national list for having one of the best pies in the country.

People magazine teamed up with Eater (a food news and dining guide) to find the “most heavenly slices.”

It features 51 pies (one for each state and D.C.) in its Oct. 7 issue, giving special weight to those pies that were regionally inspired and that used locally sourced ingredients.

It said Rye’s “fall apple pie is not to be missed.”

Rye’s chef and co-owner, Megan Garrelts, has been a James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef from 2017 to 2019. She owns the restaurant, at 10551 Mission Road, with her husband, Colby.

“It’s totally an honor. People magazine is kind of America’s magazine and everyone reads it,” she said. “It is cool to see the list and I’ve been to quite a few places. Pie has always been America’s dessert. But it is getting a lot of attention right now, which is really fun.”

Rye’s seasonal Dutch Apple pie features caramelized Fuji apples, blended spices of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom, and a streusel topping. It is served à la mode and slightly warmed.

It should make the Rye rotation at the Leawood restaurant, as well as the Country Club Plaza location at 4646 J.C. Nichols Parkway, by the weekend.

Rye also has started taking whole pie orders for Thanksgiving.

And while People’s best Kansas pie also is served in Missouri, the magazine’s official best pie for Missouri is out of St. Louis. SweetArt’s Peaches n’ Cream made the list. But the pie is only available when peaches are in season.