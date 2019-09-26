HGTV renovator Tamara Day of ‘Bargain Mansions’ setting up shop in Prairie Village

Tamara Day of HGTV’s “Bargain Mansions” will open a shop in Prairie Village later this year. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Kansas City-area home renovator and HGTV star Tamara Day showcases more than just homes in her show, “Bargain Mansions.”

She stages them for sale, and those furnishings catch the eyes of her fans.

Soon they will be able to purchase many items inspired by the show at her new Prairie Village retail shop, Growing Days Home by Tamara Day. It will sell such items as new furniture, rugs, lighting, tile, accessories and wallpaper.

The shop is scheduled to open in mid-to-late November in the Meadowbrook Village Center, 5320 W. 95th St., on the northeast corner of 95th street and Nall Avenue.

“I’ve always had a dream of having a retail space, and this seemed like the time and place to make this happen,” she said. “It is a perfect location for me because it is halfway between my home and my kids’ school.”

Ten years ago, Day started her business by holding an open house in her home twice a year. She had a food truck outside and vendors set up inside selling new home furnishings and decor. Four years ago she launched a website, growingdays.com.

Current featured items online include antique brass pulls with malachite gemstones, flying dragon wallpaper, grapefruit mint hand-poured candles, plaid fabric and “Growing Days” T-shirts.

Day said the retail store will give her followers another convenient way to shop.

“I think it gives the fans an opportunity to come in and see and feel a little bit of what they watch on the show,” she said.

The second season of “Bargain Mansions” recently ended with the sale of a Leawood ranch-style house after nine months of renovations.