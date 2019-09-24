Cityscape
Mildred’s cafe is on the move again — but this time with expansion of downtown location
After moving and expanding in the Crossroads a year ago, Mildred’s has now done the same downtown.
It had operated for more than two decades inside a multi-story building at 920 Main St. Now it has its own storefront in the LaRue Building at 908 Baltimore Ave. It plans to open at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The neoclassic building, circa 1905, was once the LaRue Printers-Lithographers and has its original doors, hexagon tile entry, stamped tin ceilings and leaded windows.
Mildred’s was founded in downtown Overland Park in 1994 and moved to the Crossroads in 2004. In September 2018, it moved across the street in the Crossroads to 1901 Wyandotte St.
The operations offer specialty coffee drinks, breakfast and lunch items, including a chipotle breakfast wrap, cranberry turkey sandwich, hummus wrap, and guacamole chicken club. Salads include a pork loin and pear.
Opening hours for the new downtown location are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. It is currently closed on the weekends. It plans to expand hours in November, staying open later and adding weekend hours.
Mildred’s is owned by Debbie Luce Ashby, her sons Clayton and Evan Ashby, and her nephew Jeremy Luce.
“We have updated branding, new menu items ,” said Clayton Ashby. The restaurant also has a new retail area.
“I’m so excited to be across the street with a storefront,” he said. “We just can’t wait to feed the masses.”
Mildred’s also is launching a new line of coffee roasts, sourced globally but roasted in Kansas City.
