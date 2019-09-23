Readers want to know: What’s the latest on the Crossroads’ Bob Jones Shoes building?

Kansas City streetcar line inspires new Crossroads ‘upscale’ sports bar Streetcar Grille & Tavern is now open on the streetcar line at 16th and Main streets. It serves “upscale” bar food, including specialty burgers, smoked Gouda tater tots and barbecue mac and cheese. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Streetcar Grille & Tavern is now open on the streetcar line at 16th and Main streets. It serves “upscale” bar food, including specialty burgers, smoked Gouda tater tots and barbecue mac and cheese.

Readers have been asking a lot lately about a signature Crossroads Arts District location. The question:

Is the former Bob Jones building going to be torn down for a parking garage?

That may have been an idea floated early on, but the building’s future is unclear at this point.

The retailer had been a fixture at 1914 Grand Blvd. since 1960. It closed in late October 2018. But the building has new owners.

Don Gessen of Block Real Estate Services said he recently handled the negotiations for the seller of the 25,762-square-building with 25-space parking lot. It was originally four buildings, circa 1915, that were joined together.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

So, what’s the origin of the parking garage talk? Previously, Area Real Estate Advisors was working with a group that wanted to buy the property. It had a rendering for the site that showed retail on the first floor and a multi-level parking garage above.

That rendering has been making the rounds on social media — and has created a bit of a stir. But Area officials said that was an old rendering and that plan was “no longer in existence.”

Price Brothers has a “for lease” sign on the building. Price Brothers officials did not return phone calls and the new owners couldn’t be reached for comment.