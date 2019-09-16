California apparel brand chooses Johnson County for its first pop-up retail shop

Liverpool Los Angeles will open its first pop-up location in Oak Park Mall this fall. Liverpool Los Angeles

Liverpool Los Angeles, a lifestyle fashion brand based in Montebello, California, will open its first pop-up in Overland Park.

It will be in Oak Park Mall, at 95th Street and Quivira Road, starting with a soft opening the evening of Nov. 7 through Dec. 2. It is taking the former Banana Republic space on the upper level, center court, for its first retail location.

Liverpool Los Angeles, which features premium casual clothing, has a hybrid model: wholesale to nearly 1,200 specialty stores, as well as online sales. Over the last three years it has grown its non-denim apparel collection and launched menswear, as well as expanded internationally.

In a statement, Stephen Lebovitz, CEO of CBL Properties, owners of Oak Park Mall, said: “We are creating environments where these emerging brands can thrive from the significant traffic at our properties to build brand awareness and cultivate new customer relationships.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Ron and Jill Perilman founded Liverpool Los Angeles in 2012.

In a statement, Jill Perilman said: “We specifically chose the Kansas City market, a target growth area for our brand. We are taking our time to curate the right experience, complete with special events and personal stylists, so that we can apply our learnings to endeavors in the future.”

SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of restaurants and breweries are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list of area openings and closings for September 2019.