KC-area inspections: Multiple violations for BBQ, Brookside and Westport favorites

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas? The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for Sept. 23.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited one operation for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪Pad Thai Restaurant, 14319 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 13 priority violations during Sept. 16 inspection following a complaint.

