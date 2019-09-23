Cityscape
KC-area inspections: Multiple violations for BBQ, Brookside and Westport favorites
Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for Sept. 23.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪Gates Bar-B-Q, 1325 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., had eight critical violations during a Sept. 16 routine inspection. It had three critical violations during a Sept. 19 follow-up inspection.
▪ Port Fonda, Westport, 4141 Pennsylvania Ave., had eight critical violations during a Sept. 13 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 17 follow-up inspection.
▪ Lutfi’s Fried Fish, 1664 E. 63rd St., had seven critical violations during a Sept. 11 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 13 follow-up inspection.
▪ Martin City Pizza and Tap Room, 410 E. 135th St., had seven critical violations during an Aug. 28 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 10 follow-up inspection.
▪ Michael Forbes Grill, 128 W. 63rd St., had seven critical violations during a Sept. 10 routine inspection.
▪ Moonlight Sushi & Grill, 8678 N.E. Flintlock Road, had seven critical violations during a Sept. 9 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 19 follow-up inspection.
▪ Volleyball Beach, 13105 Holmes Road, had seven critical violations during an Aug. 28 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 16 follow-up inspection.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited one operation for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).
▪Pad Thai Restaurant, 14319 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 13 priority violations during Sept. 16 inspection following a complaint.
