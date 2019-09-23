Cityscape

KC-area inspections: Multiple violations for BBQ, Brookside and Westport favorites

Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for Sept. 23.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:

Gates Bar-B-Q, 1325 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., had eight critical violations during a Sept. 16 routine inspection. It had three critical violations during a Sept. 19 follow-up inspection.

Port Fonda, Westport, 4141 Pennsylvania Ave., had eight critical violations during a Sept. 13 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 17 follow-up inspection.

Lutfi’s Fried Fish, 1664 E. 63rd St., had seven critical violations during a Sept. 11 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 13 follow-up inspection.

Martin City Pizza and Tap Room, 410 E. 135th St., had seven critical violations during an Aug. 28 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 10 follow-up inspection.

Michael Forbes Grill, 128 W. 63rd St., had seven critical violations during a Sept. 10 routine inspection.

Moonlight Sushi & Grill, 8678 N.E. Flintlock Road, had seven critical violations during a Sept. 9 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 19 follow-up inspection.

Volleyball Beach, 13105 Holmes Road, had seven critical violations during an Aug. 28 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 16 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited one operation for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

Pad Thai Restaurant, 14319 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 13 priority violations during Sept. 16 inspection following a complaint.

For complete Kansas reports, click here.

Joyce Smith
Joyce Smith has covered restaurant and retail news for The Star since 1989 under the brand Cityscape. She appreciates news tips.
