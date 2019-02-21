Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint brings Trash Can Nachos and margaritas to Power & Light

Three hours before the first Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint was set to open downtown Thursday, a customer was already in line.

“I’m a huge fan of Guy’s. I’m first in line just to see the excitement,” said Anita Kramer of Kansas City.

Fieri, a celebrity chef, restauranteur and best-selling author, has built up a passionate fan base by hosting TV shows such as Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

His new concept, at 1333 Walnut St. in the Power & Light District, has an “American roadhouse” decor — neon signs with such saying as “Please Don’t Do Coke in the Bathroom” and “Adults Only,” a photo of an old Volkswagen bus with the words “I may be slow but I am ahead of U” spray painted on the back and a pinball machines.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint has two bar areas, including a “statement” bar in the heart of the room. Joyce Smith Joyce Smith

The restaurant’s Grand Opening Party started at 6 p.m., by which time lines had formed on both sides of the building.

It will be managed by Entertainment Consulting International, or ECI, a company connected with Power & Light District developers the Cordish Cos.

Menu items include empanadas ($6), carne asada fries ($10), “real cheesy” quesadillas ($5.95 with carne asada, pork or chicken $2 more), Mexican street corn salad ($5.95), roasted chicken tortilla soup ($6), nacho-crusted chicken torta sliders ($8), and a variety of tacos ($10) from cheeseburger to Diablo shrimp.

Weekly specials include Trash Can Tuesdays from 7 to 10 p.m. with $3 select cans of beer and half-off Trash Can Nachos (Carne Asada, cheese, borracho beans, bourbon brown sugar barbecue sauce, crema, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, jalapenos and cilantro, normally $10).

The Dive at 5 Happy Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays features half-price shareable items and $3 domestic canned beers. On Fridays, there also will be DJs spinning old 45 vinyl records. Saturdays will feature Day Drinking Support Group from 2-5 p.m. with more specials.

In nice weather, doors will open up to the Live Block on the east side and two garage doors that were installed can be raised on the west side.

“We just want to provide a creative environment to have fun in,” said manager Eric Storms. “We want people having fun ... more beverage focus, less upscale focus.”