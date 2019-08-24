Need weekend plans? Parkville pub, Legends public space, J. Rieger brunch new to KC-area

What’s coming, open, closed for KC-area restaurants and breweries in August 2019 Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list for August 2019 openings and closings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list for August 2019 openings and closings.

Exploring Kansas City this weekend as summer winds down? Here are some new options:

▪ The Craic Irish pub has softly opened in downtown Parkville, 12 Main St. — just in time for Parkville Days 2019 this weekend.

It will serve a very limited menu: poutine (house-cut fries topped with cheese curds and mushroom gravy or lamb gravy); the Meltie (grilled cheese with three cheeses — bacon and tomato as add-ons); the Stuffy (a mushroom filled pastry); and fries (house-cut). And it is a pub, so plenty of drinks are available. (Tip: Home decor store Vintage to Vogue also is new next door at 16 Main St.)

Parkville’s new restaurant, The Craic, is open this weekend with a limited menu. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

▪ Legends Outlets will celebrate the opening of its new community space, The Lawn, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It will have a free 50-minute workout class starting at 10 a.m., then family activities, including a petting zoo, face painting, giveaways, and more.

The public space is designed for picnics, screenings and other events. It features a large green space, shade structures, seating areas, and yard games.

The Legends is at Interstate 435 and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas. The Lawn is on the west side of the Legends, near the smokestack.

The Lawn is designed as a public gathering space for picnics, screenings and other events. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

▪ J. Rieger & Co., at 2700 Guinotte Ave. in the East Bottoms, will launch its Distiller’s Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Monogram Lounge. Brunch will then be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Menu items include southern biscuits with gin jam, mixed-berry waffles topped with Rieger’s KC Whiskey whipped cream, and the Rieger’s Club with locally-sourced Burgers’ Smokehouse turkey, ham and bacon, along with seasonal cocktails.

