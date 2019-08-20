KC events Aug. 22-28: Universal Film Fest, Iyanla Vanzant, Kidz Bop, Dobre Brothers

Dobre Brothers

Universal Film Festival

Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 22-24, at Alamo Draft House

This event’s title sounds grandiose for a reason. The “Universal” in the title reflects that the festival is open to all filmmakers, and more than 100 will be on hand for the 40-plus screenings that are open to the public. Nearly 1,130 independent shorts and feature films were submitted from 107 countries. Awards will be given in categories such as Best Comedy, Best Director, Best Animation and many more. 816-474-9988. Tickets ($10 per day, $20 for all three days) are available through universalfilmfestival.com.

“Bad In Bed Live”

8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 22-24, at RecordBar

The main event will be a unique stage show by author Shelby Simpson, who has adapted her book, “We’re All Bad In Bed,” into an evening of taboo conversation and naughty comedy. But don’t arrive late. The opening act will be Calvin Arsenia, a Kansas City native who is beginning to take the modern music world by storm with his harp and classically trained voice. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $35 through therecordbar.com.

“Mamma Mia”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Arts Asylum

The songs of Abba were hits before British playwright Catherine Johnson incorporated them into the musical that premiered in 1999. But after “Mamma Mia” played for 14 years on Broadway and was turned into a hit movie in 2008, audiences are liable to be singing along to every tune in the Barn Players’ production of the story of a young woman on a Greek island seeking to solve the mystery of who her father is. Runs through Sept. 1. 913-432-9100. Tickets are $15-$20 through thebarnplayers.org.

“Coloring within the Lines”

6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

Kansas City playwright Michelle Tyrene Johnson will bring characters from “30 Americans” to life in a short play celebrating the last days of the exhibition. “30 Americans,” which will close Aug. 25, has traveled the country for a decade showcasing many of the most important African-American artists of the last four decades. Atkins Auditorium. 816-751-1278. nelson-atkins.org. Free.

Iyanla Vanzant

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Iyanla Vanzant J LYONS PHOTOGRAPHY

Iyanla Vanzant was a frequent guest on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and host of “Iyanla Fix My Life” on OWN, but she might have made her biggest impact as author of the bestselling “Acts of Faith,” which she has released in a 25th anniversary edition. The spiritual teacher, author and television personality will return to the stage with her “Acts of Faith Remix Tour.” Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $41.75-$86.75 through kauffmancenter.org.

Kidz Bop

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Starlight

Kidz Bop MEENO

Since 2001, Kidz Bop has made 39 albums, sold some 17 million copies and has been Billboard’s No. 1 Kids’ Album Artist for eight consecutive years. Not bad for an always-changing bunch of kids singing other people’s popular songs (altering the lyrics when appropriate). The Kidz Bop Kids are touring the world this summer with a new show that is an interactive experience for the entire family. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $15-$59.50 through kcstarlight.com.

12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Gem Theater

With millions of YouTube subscribers and Instagram followers, the Dobre Brothers are at the forefront of the success-through-social-media approach to show business. The four brothers — 20-year-old twins Lucas and Marcus and older siblings Darius and Cyrus — are known for their stunts, pranks, gymnastics and original music. They are in the midst of a 21-stop live stage tour this summer. Tickets are $29.99-$199.99 through dobretour.com.

American Royal Cutting Horse Showcase

6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Hale Arena

The National Cutting Horse Association show is the first big event of the annual American Royal, which will run through mid-November. The cutting horses will compete Friday, Aug. 23, through Sunday, Aug. 25, but the prime spectator event will be the Open and Non-Pro Showcase on Saturday evening. If you’re not familiar with cutting horses, they and their riders separate specific cows from a herd, resulting in a dance-like showdown between cow and horse. 816-221-9800. Tickets are $12 through americanroyal.com.

Chiefs vs. San Francisco

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Arrowhead Stadium

As both teams’ third exhibition game, this should be something of a dress rehearsal for the regular season. The regulars likely will see more action than in any of the other preseason games before resting in the exhibition finale, meaning quarterback Patrick Mahomes might actually play into the second half. The Chiefs will open their regular season Sept. 8 at Arrowhead against Jacksonville. 816-920-9300. Tickets are $27-$183 through chiefs.com.

Head for the Cure 5K Run & Walk

8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Corporate Woods

One of the largest stand-alone 5K races in the area, Head for the Cure will draw about 5,000 participants this year in its annual effort to raise awareness and funds for brain cancer research. The 2018 event generated more than $450,000. Nationally, with races in 25 markets, Head for the Cure has raised more than $13 million since 2003. Entry fee is $35 through Aug. 22 then $40 through headforthecure.org/metro-kc.

KC SuperStar finals

7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Yardley Hall

Ten singers from area high schools have advanced from among more than 200 in the preliminaries and will vie for first place and a $10,000 scholarship in a fundraiser for the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City. Serving as celebrity host and performer will be Phillipa Soo, who was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical after originating the role of Eliza Schuyler in the Broadway smash “Hamilton.” 913-981-8895. kcsuperstar.org. Sponsorships start at $250 (includes two tickets).

Katya

8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Folly Theater

Yekaterina Petrovna Zamolodchikova (better known simply as Katya) will bring her “Help Me, I’m Dying” drag show to town, complete with comedy, storytelling, video and dancing. Katya, the stage name of Brian McCook, placed fifth and was named Miss Congeniality on Season 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and starred with Trixie Mattel on “The Trixie & Katya Show” on Viceland. 816-474-4444. Tickets are $25-$150 through follytheater.org.

Also this week

CLASSICAL MUSIC AND DANCE

KC Baroque Summer Season, Concert III, Aug. 23, St. Paul’s Episcopal. kcbaroque.org

KC Dance Day, Aug. 24, Bolender Center. kcballet.org

Piano Quartet Concert, Aug. 27, 1900 Building. 1900bldg.com

COMEDY

Godfrey, Aug. 22-25, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Matt Braunger, Aug. 22-24, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

MUSIC (ROCK, POP, JAZZ)

Dierks Bentley with Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and Hot Country Knights, Aug. 22, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Polo G, Aug. 22, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

The Reverend Horton Heat with The Delta Bombers and Lincoln Durham, Aug. 22, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Aug. 23, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

G. Love & Special Sauce, Aug. 23, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Joe Nichols, Aug. 23, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Phantogram with Bob Moses, Aug. 23, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

Bird’s 99th Birthday Bash, Aug. 24, Mutual Musicians Foundation. jchs.org

Kansas City Summer Fest featuring Dovey Magnum, Mavado and Konshens, Aug. 24, Visions Reception Hall. eventbrite.com/event/62783205257

Papa Roach, Aug. 24, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com

Redneck Throwdown featuring The Lacs, Moonshine Bandits and more, Aug. 24, Crossroads KC. crossroadskc.com

Zakk Sabbath with Don Jamieson, Aug. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Black Flag, Aug. 26, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Mark Knopfler, Aug. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Milk Carton Kids, Aug. 28, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

VISUAL ARTS

Atrium Project: Angel Otero, Aug. 23-Aug. 2, 2020, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. kemperart.org

Tonganoxie Plein Air Art Festival, Aug. 28-31, Downtown Tonganoxie. eventbrite.com/event/66928467849

EVENTS/FESTIVALS/ETC.

LenexaTiblow Days, Aug. 22-24, Downtown Bonner Springs. bsedwchamber.org /tiblowdays

Mission Sunflower Festival, Aug. 23-24, Downtown Mission. missionsunflowerfestival.com

Parkville Days, Aug. 23-25, English Landing Park. parkvillemo.org

Roots Festival, Aug. 23-24, Paola. rootsfestival.org

Secret Circus Aerialist Dinner Show, Aug. 23, Venue508. eventbrite.com/event/65538620779

1856 Election Day, Aug. 24, Missouri Town 1855. makeyourday.com

Block Party, Aug. 24, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. kemperart.org

“Living the Great War,” Aug. 24-25, National WWI Museum and Memorial. theworldwar.org

Raytown Arts & Music Festival, Aug. 24, C. Lee Kenagy Park. unctionmedia.com/rp2019/index.php/community-events

India Fest, Aug. 25, Overland Park Convention Center. iakc.org/india-fest

We B-e-e Spelling, Aug. 28, RecordBar. therecordbar.com

BOOK TALKS/LECTURES

Michael Kranish for “The World’s Fastest Man: The Extraordinary Life of Cyclist Major Taylor, America’s First Black Sports Hero,” Aug. 22, Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch. kclibrary.org

Christopher Leonard for “Kochland: The Secret History of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in America,” Aug. 27, Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch. kclibrary.org or rainydaybooks.com

SPORTS/RECREATION

Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota, Aug. 22. Children’s Mercy Park. sportingkc.com

Royals vs. Oakland, Aug. 26-29. Kauffman Stadium. mlb.com/royals

FAC MMA Fight Night, Aug. 24, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com

Go Girl Run, Aug. 25, Westport District. gogirlrun.com

Tour De Shawnee, Aug. 25, Shawnee. visitshawneeks.com/event/tour-de-shawnee-19

FOOD

Feast on KC with samples from Feast 50 winners. 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 22. $30. The Abbott, 1901 Cherry. tixtoparty.com/e/feast-50-kc

Artist Dinner Series: Angel Otero. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23. $125. Café Sebastienne, Kemper Museum, 4420 Warwick. kemperart.org/artist-dinner-series, 816-753-5784

Taste of Cuba with Ensemble Iberica. 7 p.m. Aug. 23. $150. Culinary Center of Kansas City, 7920 Santa Fe, Overland Park. ensembleiberica.org

Chow Down Downtown. 5-8 p.m. Aug. 22. $25. Downtown Overland Park, 7315 W. 79th, Overland Park. facebook.com/events/438370963425595

Cheese and Charcuterie with chef Vaughn Good. 3 p.m. Aug. 25. $85. Green Dirt Farm, 19935 Mount Bethel, Weston. greendirtfarm.com, 816-386-2156

Wine Walk for Wildlife. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 24. $45-$100. Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive. kansascityzoo.org, 816-595-1234

Sans Wine Company Dinner. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 21. $95. The Restaurant at 1900, 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods. therestaurantat1900.com, 913-730-1900

Tasting on the Terrace: Around the World in 80 Vines. 3-6 p.m. Aug. 25. $50-$75. Trezo Mare, 4105 N. Mulberry. trezomare.com, 816-505-3200

Classic American tasting. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 21. $25. The Venue at Willow Creek, 3150 N. 91st, Kansas City, Kansas. eventbrite.com/event/65827384479