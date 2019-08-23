Chiefs fans, after the tailgate: Here’s the new food items inside Arrowhead this season

Chiefs fans are you ready for these new menu items: From veggie burgers to the giant BBQ ‘State Line Stack?’ Aramark, the concessionaire for Arrowhead Stadium, is offering a variety of new menu items this season including barbecue brisket sandwiches, Impossible tacos, waffle burgers and bacon jalapeno mac and cheese, and cauliflower wings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Aramark, the concessionaire for Arrowhead Stadium, is offering a variety of new menu items this season including barbecue brisket sandwiches, Impossible tacos, waffle burgers and bacon jalapeno mac and cheese, and cauliflower wings.

Arrowhead Stadium is hoping all that tailgating outside will just be an appetizer for what’s being served inside.

And Kansas City Chiefs fans will want to leave plenty of room for some of the new menu offerings.

First up is the towering State Line BBQ Stack, with three meats, beans and slaw on a cheesy corn bun — and then topped with more meat. The game day crowd also can get barbecue and waffles, barbecue stuffed kolaches, bacon jalapeno mac and cheese, and even a few new veggie items, including Impossible tacos.

Here’s a rundown of the new menu items and concepts debuting this year.

New Concepts

▪ Peace, Love & Waffles (section 109). Waffle sandwiches served with waffle fries, including the Waffle Burger and the BBQ Brisket Waffle Sandwich with provolone, bacon jalapeno jam and sweet potato crisp. $16

Aramark

▪ Cow Town Burgers (sections 109, 127, 135). Includes a Beyond burger with red onions. $11.75

And that’s also where you can pick up the State Line BBQ Stack, with smoked brisket, pulled pork, roasted turkey, barbecue sauce, barbecue beans, and celery seed slaw on a cheesy corn bun topped with bites of sausage, jalapeno, red pepper slice and burnt end (section 135). $18

▪ Aladdin Cafe (section 134): Greek menu including Shawermah chicken and a falafel wraps. $11

New menu items

▪ Bacon Jalapeno Mac and Cheese, $11. In Mac Shack locations (sections 104, 117, 301, 325).

Aramark

▪ Cauliflower Wings (deep fried cauliflower with hot sauce served on seasoned curly fries), $12. In The Coop locations (sections 112, 126, 303, 326).

▪ Barbecue brisket kolaches and cheeseburger-stuffed kolaches served with fries, $14. In the Zoom Stand (section 111).

▪ Impossible Tacos, $14.50. At Eat, Drink, Taco (sections 103, 301).

Other Arrowhead updates:

Smoke Brewing Co. and Plowboys Barbeque have expanded to upper concourse sections 316 and 339.

Arrowhead also will speed food and drink service with the new Walk Thru Bru, a self-service grab-and-go beer market (section 106), as well as new self-checkout scanners and self-ordering kiosks (sections 109, 111, 112).