Brookside retail roundup: Accessories shop opens and home decor location coming soon

Brookside is getting two new locally owned shops.

▪ Emily Bordner has softly opened her first storefront for EB and Co. The shop, at 326 W. 63rd St., sells handbags, jewelry, hair accessories, scarves and more.

▪ Longtime Brookside shop owner Pamela DiCapo is expanding with another shop.

She has had Lauren Alexandra, an upscale baby and children’s clothing, accessories, home decor and art store, at 322 W. 63rd St. since late 1994.

Now she is taking a space next door for Jorjy.

Jorjy, at 320 W. 63rd St., will offer furniture and bedding, wallpaper, fabric, art, lifestyle books, and other accessories for the home, as well as gifts and jewelry. It also will offer interior design services. A late August opening is scheduled.

DiCapo named the new shop after her late dog, Jorjy, a long-haired dachshund who died suddenly on Memorial Day.

“He was like our son, he was the little love of our lives for sure,” DiCapo said. “We wanted a fun name that we could brand. And his spirit lives on.”