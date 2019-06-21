New Brookside shop opening in August wants to be the ‘go-to place’ for accessories

In Brookside: Are you Team Starbucks or Team Roasterie? In a neighborhood that likes its local businesses, Brookside residents now have a choice when it comes to coffee: Starbucks or Roasterie. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a neighborhood that likes its local businesses, Brookside residents now have a choice when it comes to coffee: Starbucks or Roasterie.

Emily Bordner searched for a “simple, understated” bag but seemed to only find ones with far too many embellishments.

So she took a leather making class and whipped up a tote to her liking.

That hobby has since grown into a full-time career and soon a new brick-and-mortar shop in Brookside.

After first making the leather goods slowly by hand, Bordner bought an old industrial-size German sewing machine to speed up the process.





She sold the leather goods and then her own jewelry designs, along with accessories by other companies, at events, including Boulevardia and Holiday Mart.

A year ago she created EB & Co. (EB for Emily Bordner and Co. for the wholesale lines she offers). She had a section in Made In KC Marketplace on the Country Club Plaza and recently signed up for another year.

Bordner also is taking the former Sweet and Simple spot at 326 W. 63rd St. for an August opening.

“I wanted to curate my own space and vibe. I wanted to take my Marketplace space to the next level, “ she said. “I will be able to bring in more accessories - jewelry, handbags, scarves. I want to be the ‘go-to place’ for accessories.”