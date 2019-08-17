What Stone Canyon did this summer: Closes in Zona Rosa, reopens just down the road

What’s coming, open, closed for KC-area restaurants and breweries in August 2019 Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list for August 2019 openings and closings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list for August 2019 openings and closings.

Stone Canyon Pizza has been on the move this summer.

After nearly a decade in Zona Rosa, Stone Canyon shut down that location in June and in mid-July reopened less than 7 miles away in Gladstone.

It’s been a Northland favorite for years, but founder Kevin Heaton said he knows how to hook new customers: with his pizza.

“You understand the quality, the hospitality,” he said. “We spend the most money on toppings, mozzarella. We start our prep day at 6 a.m. We make our dough three or four times a day. We make our ranch dressing.”

The new location, at 504 N.E. 70th St., Suite A, seats 120 people in the dining room and at the bar, and it has garage doors that open up to a patio. It also has a private event space seating up to 40 people.

Stone Canyon Pizza was founded in downtown Parkville in 1995. It features build-your-own pizzas, as well as a variety of specialty pizzas, including spicy barbecue chicken, Garden Primavera, Bob’s Whole Hog (with Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, Italian sausage, American sausage, KC Masterpiece BBQ Sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses), and Scampi Blanca (with sauteed shrimp on house-made roasted garlic sauce with mozzarella, provolone and asiago cheese).

Other menu items include sandwiches, pasta dishes, entree salads and appetizers. It also has a children’s menu and a gluten-free menu.

Lunch specials are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, including mini pizzas, with side salad or soup, and fountain drink for $8.99.

Heaton and his business partner, Joe Gallagher, have more than 70 years of experience in the restaurant industry between them, mostly with pizza operations. There previously was a licensed Stone Canyon in Gladstone.

The new location is next to The Laughing Place Bakery, and across the street from the new Summit Grill.

“There’s a nice little synergy down there right now,” Heaton said. “We’re going to develop the back patio area, put in yard games, a fire pit for lounging, some live entertainment.”