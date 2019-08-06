Cityscape
KC-area inspections: Lawrence burger spot, Leawood brewery hit with multiple violations
Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for Aug. 6.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.
▪ The Levee Cafe, 239 Elm St., Lawrence, had 14 priority violations during a July 31 routine inspection.
▪ Walmart, 1725 E. Santa Fe St., Gardner, had 14 priority violations during a July 24 standardization inspection.
▪ F-Mart, 530 Colorado St., Lawrence, had 12 priority violations during a July 30 routine inspection.
▪Gordon Biersch Brewery, Park Place, 11652 Ash St., Leawood, had 10 priority violations during a July 31 routine inspection.
▪ Price Chopper, 3700 W. 95th St., Leawood, had eight priority violations during a July 29 inspection following a complaint.
▪The Burger Stand at The Casbah, 803 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had eight priority violations during a July 29 inspection following a complaint.
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:
▪ Ward Parkway Lanes snack bar, 1523 W. 89th St., had eight critical violations during a July 31 routine inspection.
▪ Bo Lings Chinese Restaurant, Zona Rosa, 8670 N.W. Prairie View Road, had seven critical violations during a July 31 routine inspection.
