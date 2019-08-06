KC-area inspections: Lawrence burger spot, Leawood brewery hit with multiple violations

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas City? Kansas City Missouri Health Department shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections in 2016 at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas City. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Missouri Health Department shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections in 2016 at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas City. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for Aug. 6.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.

▪ The Levee Cafe, 239 Elm St., Lawrence, had 14 priority violations during a July 31 routine inspection.

▪ Walmart, 1725 E. Santa Fe St., Gardner, had 14 priority violations during a July 24 standardization inspection.

▪ F-Mart, 530 Colorado St., Lawrence, had 12 priority violations during a July 30 routine inspection.

▪Gordon Biersch Brewery, Park Place, 11652 Ash St., Leawood, had 10 priority violations during a July 31 routine inspection.

▪ Price Chopper, 3700 W. 95th St., Leawood, had eight priority violations during a July 29 inspection following a complaint.

▪The Burger Stand at The Casbah, 803 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had eight priority violations during a July 29 inspection following a complaint.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:

▪ Ward Parkway Lanes snack bar, 1523 W. 89th St., had eight critical violations during a July 31 routine inspection.

▪ Bo Lings Chinese Restaurant, Zona Rosa, 8670 N.W. Prairie View Road, had seven critical violations during a July 31 routine inspection.

