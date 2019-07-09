Independence mall plans interactive features ‘you can’t get sitting in front of a TV’

File photo

Independence Center says it wants to enhance the customer experience.

So this winter the mall plans to open a new interactive entertainment area that will include climbing walls, a Rollglider aerial ride and three levels of rope courses. The District, an arcade game and ride area, also will open on the lower level by the food court.

The center’s longtime carousel ride will be removed in September to make way for the new features.

In a statement, Cheryl Meyer, director of marketing and specialty leasing for Independence Center, said the plan is to create a “fun, family-friendly environment that you can’t get sitting in front of a TV or on your phone.”





Independence Center, at 18801 E. 39th St., opened in September 1974.



