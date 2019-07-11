Cityscape
KC-area restaurant inspections: Multiple violations at KCK BBQ, a few spots in Lawrence
What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas?
Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for July 11.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.
▪ Epic Buffet, Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, 777 Hollywood Casino Blvd., Kansas City, Kan., had 13 priority violations during a June 25 routine inspection.
▪ India Palace, 129 E. 10th St., Lawrence, had 12 priority violations during a July 1 routine inspection.
▪ Sabor Centro Americano, 1304 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 11 priority violations during a June 25 routine inspection.
▪ Zen Zero, 811 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, had 11 priority violations during a June 25 routine inspection.
▪ China Garden Buffet, 5860 Antioch Road, Merriam, had 10 priority violations during a July 2 inspection following a complaint.
▪ The Egg & I Restaurant, 8180 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a July 3 follow-up inspection.
▪ Encore Cafe, 1007 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had nine priority violations during a June 24 routine inspection.
▪ Mom’s Kitchen, 530 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, had nine priority violations during a June 21 inspection following a complaint.
▪ China 1, 147 N. Parker St., Olathe, had eight priority violations during a July 2 routine inspection.
▪ Grandstand Burgers, 4942 Merriam Drive, Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a June 24 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Hy-Vee, 13550 W. 63rd St., Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a July 2 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, pool snack bar, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a June 24 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Mi Ranchito, 707 W. 23rd St., Lawrence, had eight priority violations during a July 2 routine inspection.
▪ Woodyard Bar B Que, 3001 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a June 25 routine inspection.
▪ Brothers Bar & Grill, 1105 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had seven priority violations during a June 25 routine inspection.
▪ Genesis Health Club, 6700 W. 110th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a July 1 routine inspection.
▪ Sonic Drive-In, 9801 Quvira Road, Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a July 1 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Talk of the Town, 5201 W. 135th St., Leawood, had seven priority violations during a June 25 follow-up inspection.
