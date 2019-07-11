KC-area restaurant inspections: Multiple violations at KCK BBQ, a few spots in Lawrence

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas? The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for July 11.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.

▪ Epic Buffet, Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, 777 Hollywood Casino Blvd., Kansas City, Kan., had 13 priority violations during a June 25 routine inspection.

▪ India Palace, 129 E. 10th St., Lawrence, had 12 priority violations during a July 1 routine inspection.





▪ Sabor Centro Americano, 1304 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 11 priority violations during a June 25 routine inspection.

▪ Zen Zero, 811 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, had 11 priority violations during a June 25 routine inspection.

▪ China Garden Buffet, 5860 Antioch Road, Merriam, had 10 priority violations during a July 2 inspection following a complaint.

▪ The Egg & I Restaurant, 8180 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a July 3 follow-up inspection.

▪ Encore Cafe, 1007 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had nine priority violations during a June 24 routine inspection.

▪ Mom’s Kitchen, 530 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, had nine priority violations during a June 21 inspection following a complaint.

▪ China 1, 147 N. Parker St., Olathe, had eight priority violations during a July 2 routine inspection.

▪ Grandstand Burgers, 4942 Merriam Drive, Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a June 24 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Hy-Vee, 13550 W. 63rd St., Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a July 2 inspection following a complaint.





▪ Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, pool snack bar, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a June 24 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Mi Ranchito, 707 W. 23rd St., Lawrence, had eight priority violations during a July 2 routine inspection.

▪ Woodyard Bar B Que, 3001 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a June 25 routine inspection.

▪ Brothers Bar & Grill, 1105 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had seven priority violations during a June 25 routine inspection.

▪ Genesis Health Club, 6700 W. 110th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a July 1 routine inspection.

▪ Sonic Drive-In, 9801 Quvira Road, Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a July 1 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Talk of the Town, 5201 W. 135th St., Leawood, had seven priority violations during a June 25 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.



