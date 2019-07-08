JoCo restaurant had to temporarily shut its doors due to infestation of cockroaches

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas? The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

Lenexa’s El Puente Venezuelan Food temporarily closed last week because of health code violations.

During a July 3 routine inspection by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, the inspector found 11 priority violations. El Puente temporarily closed because it “did not cease operations and notify KDA of the imminent health hazard of gross and unsanitary conditions in the kitchen and dish washing areas.”

El Puente was reinspected on July 5, and the Kansas Department of Agriculture approved its reopening.

According to the report, the restaurant had 45 “live, alert cockroaches of various life stages (baby to adult)” in the dish washing area. It also had 25 live cockroaches in the food prep area.

The person in charge had been doing pest control with household pesticides, according to the report. The Kansas Department of Agriculture recommends that restaurants use a licensed pest control company.

The owner of the restaurant, at 7775 Quivira Road, declined to comment.