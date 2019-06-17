Charlie Hooper’s in Brookside temporarily closes after Father’s Day kitchen fire

Crews respond to kitchen fire at Charlie Hooper’s in Brookside Kansas City Fire Department crews responded to a kitchen fire at Charlie Hooper's in Brookside on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Fire Department crews responded to a kitchen fire at Charlie Hooper's in Brookside on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Longtime Brookside favorite, Charlie Hooper’s Brookside Bar & Grille, will be temporarily closed as it recovers from a Father’s Day fire in the kitchen, and the co-owner says it “could be three or four days or three to four weeks” before reopening.

About 20 customers were evacuated around 8:45 p.m. Sunday when smoke filled the restaurant and bar at 12 W. 63rd St. Some patrons who have worked in the restaurant industry jumped in to help out Hooper’s staff before the fire department arrived.

“The important thing is no one got hurt,” co-owner Chris Lewellen said.

Kansas City, Mo., fire department Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker said the fire was quickly extinguished.





Still, the restaurant will be closed as investigators search for the cause, and then repairs will be made. The Kansas City Health Department will need to conduct an inspection before Hooper’s reopens.

“We can’t do anything to the kitchen until all the investigators get through,” said Lewellen, co-owner of Charlie Hooper’s with his brother, Andy, since late 2014.

Charlie Hooper’s dates to the early ‘80s and has continued to be a popular neighborhood draw. Lewellen said he will continue to pay his hourly staff and hopes to at least serve drinks this weekend.