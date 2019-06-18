Kansas City Starbucks with popular drive-thru closes for remodeling

In Brookside: Are you Team Starbucks or Team Roasterie? In a neighborhood that likes its local businesses, Brookside residents now have a choice when it comes to coffee: Starbucks or Roasterie. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a neighborhood that likes its local businesses, Brookside residents now have a choice when it comes to coffee: Starbucks or Roasterie.

It’s one of the most popular Starbucks in the metro.

During morning rush hour, lines usually stretch through the parking lot at 4101 Main Street and out into the busy thoroughfare. Parking is competitive for the location’s 26 parking spaces, and some customers do what they need to do to wedge in.

But all was quiet Tuesday morning. Dumpsters are set up in the parking lot and the entrances are blocked as the 13-year-old Starbucks is undergoing a facelift.

According to a manager, the drive-thru will reopen in early July and the cafe shortly after. Starbucks corporate officials could not be reached for comment.





The location was a former freestanding Hardee’s. Joe Zwillenberg purchased it and opened his namesake Joe’s Burger Joint.

In 2006, Starbucks wanted to relocate its Westport location to the bustling Main Street and add a drive-thru. So they made Zwillenberg an offer to lease the spot and opened there in March 2006.

“It is one of the top Starbucks in the four-state region according to conversations I’ve had with Starbucks,” said Zwillenberg, who still owns the property.