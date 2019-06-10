Christopher Elbow finds a neighborhood spot in JoCo for coffee, doughnuts, ice cream

Christopher Elbow opens Fairway Creamery offering coffee, doughnuts and ice cream Christopher Elbow's third concept will feature a full-service coffee bar with local java and offer handcrafted Glacé ice creams (including a soft-serve version) and doughnuts made from scratch with high quality ingredients. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Christopher Elbow's third concept will feature a full-service coffee bar with local java and offer handcrafted Glacé ice creams (including a soft-serve version) and doughnuts made from scratch with high quality ingredients.

Three years ago, Betty Rae’s Ice Cream opened in a defunct frozen yogurt spot in Waldo.





But not to worry about the location. On a rainy opening day, customers were sitting outside eating their cones in the drizzle. Now there is often a line down the block, and another location has opened in the River Market.

Kansas City chocolatier Christopher Elbow hopes to have similar neighborhood ice cream success in Fairway. He has moved into the former Pizza 51 West building at 5938 Mission Road (circa 1960), once a Sinclair gas station.

And this is about more than just ice cream: Elbow is including doughnuts in the mix.





“Fairway Creamery is just a family fun concept where we’re doing really great ice cream and soft-serve, really great doughnuts, and a really great coffee program,” Elbow said.

On the south side, there’s doughnuts, coffee drinks, hot chocolate, chai tea lattes, drinking chocolate, milk and more. Doughnut flavors include spiced apple cider, strawberry sugar cake, lemon jam and raspberry iced ($1.75 to $3.50 a doughnut).

The ice cream shop is on the north end, serving sundaes such as the Fairway to Heaven (vanilla bean soft serve on an old fashioned doughnut topped with chocolate sauce and sprinkles) and the Lemon Meringue (with vanilla bean soft serve, lemon jam, torched meringue, strawberry sauce and shortbread). There’s also ice cream floats and pints to-go.

Ice cream flavors include dark chocolate, lavender honey, creme brulee, confetti cake, bananas foster and coffee toffee. The shop also has sorbet.

“We want this to be kind of like a family place that seems like it’s been here for the last 20 years,” Elbow said.

This isn’t Elbow’s first ice cream excursion: His shop Glacé Artisan Ice Cream is south of the Plaza on Main Street. It opened in 2010. He also tried a venture that has since closed at Leawood’s Town Center Crossing.