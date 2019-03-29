Two years after opening Crossroads restaurant, Michael Corvino a James Beard finalist

The chef and co-owner of Corvino Supper Club and Tasting Room is now a finalist for a James Beard Award, known as the Oscars of the culinary world.

Corvino was one of three local semifinalists for Best Chef: Midwest. The Midwest award honors chefs in an eight state region: Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“I feel as nervous as I am excited,” Corvino said. “I feel completely honored to have made this achievement, for sure.”

The other finalists for Best Chef: Midwest are Minneapolis chefs Ann Kim of Young Joni, Jamie Malone of Grand Café, and Christina Nguyen of Hai Hai, along with Michael Gallina of Vicia in St. Louis. Winners will be announced May 6 at the 2019 James Beard Awards Gala at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.

FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!

Corvino, who also was a Best Chef: Midwest semifinalist in the 2018 James Beard Awards, had previously been with the American Restaurant.

He opened Corvino Supper Club and Tasting Room on April 1, 2017, which also was his birthday (delays from the original opening date landed the two events on the same day).

His wife, Christina, is co-owner and serves as general manager.

The 5,320-square-foot restaurant is on the first floor of the 10-story Corrigan Station at 1830 Walnut St., in the Crossroads Arts District.

Corvino serves sharable, upscale “contemporary America cuisine” using seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms and small purveyors.

Menu items include oysters, ricotta and peas, caviar tater tots, steak, duck soup, crispy pork ribs, confit potatoes, seaweed donuts, and fried or roasted chicken.

It also has a popular late-night menu that includes a cheeseburger with aioli, charred onion, pickles and Muenster cheese. There is live music nightly.

The dining room seats 72 people, and a private dining room can seat up to 50 people. It has 18 seats in the tasting room, but customers need to make reservations for the multi-course experience that comes with wine pairings.

The restaurant also has been honored with a AAA Four Diamond Award, based on overall service, food, ambiance and decor.

The Kansas City area had five other James Beard Foundation 2019 semifinalists:

▪ Colby Garrelts of Bluestem in Westport for Outstanding Chef.

▪ Megan Garrelts of Rye, with locations in Leawood and the Country Club Plaza, for Outstanding Pastry Chef.

▪ Freshwater’s Calvin Davis for “Rising Star Chef of the Year.”

▪ The Monarch Bar in the West Plaza for Outstanding Bar Program.

▪ Taylor Petrehn of 1900 Barker Bakery & Cafe in Lawrence for Outstanding Baker.