A Jose Pepper’s in JoCo was temporarily shut down for health code violations

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas? The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

A Jose Pepper’s in Overland Park temporarily shut down for health code violations on May 30.





The restaurant, at 14373 Metcalf Ave., did not close and notify the department of the “imminent health hazard of an active cockroach infestation” as required.

On May 30, an inspector found cockroaches in a condenser unit, at the bar salsa side station, and on a back wall behind a cooler. The restaurant was shut down to correct the issue.





During a reopening inspection on May 31, the inspector noted seven live cockroaches. Yet, the restaurant reopened.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We proactively were in there and we took care of the situation. We took it very seriously,” said Jody Sight, director of human resources with Jose Pepper’s. “We cleaned it top to bottom. We replaced the whole condenser unit.”

The locally owned chain has 13 locations in the metro, Topeka and Wichita.