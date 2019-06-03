Kansas health inspections list for June 3 includes restaurants, food mart, hotel

Here are Kansas City area restaurants and grocery stores with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Ignite Wood Fire Grill, 8721 Ryckert St., Lenexa, had 11 priority violations during a May 28 routine inspection.

▪ The Boardroom, 8725 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during a May 28 follow-up inspection.

▪ Pine & Bamboo Garden, 10915 W. 63rd St., Shawnee, had nine priority violations during a May 29 routine inspection.

▪ Hilton Garden Inn, 520 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had eight priority violations during a May 30 follow-up inspection.

▪Lutfi’s (under Dgam Foods), 13225 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a May 30 first operational inspection after licensing.

▪ Shell Food Mart, 5501 Hedge Lane, Shawnee, had seven priority violations during a May 29 routine inspection.

▪ Wolf Creek, 18695 Lackman Road, Olathe, had seven priority violations during a May 28 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results.

SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.