Kansas, Kansas City restaurant, grocery store health inspections for April 22

Here are area restaurants and grocery stores with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ BRGR Kitchen + Bar, 5031 W. 135th St., Leawood, had 15 priority violations during an April 17 inspection.

▪ Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, 8093 W. 159th St., Overland Park, had 12 priority violations during an April 10 routine inspection.

▪ The J Bar, Embassy Suites, 10401 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, had 11 priority violations during an April 12 routine inspection.

▪ Talk of the Town Grill & Bar, 5201 W. 135th St., Leawood, had 11 priority violations during an April 16 routine inspection.

▪ Price Chopper, 12010 W. Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, had 10 priority violations during an April 16 routine inspection.

▪ R Bar & Patio, 610 Florida St., Lawrence, had 10 priority violations during an April 18 routine inspection.

▪ Culinaria, 512 E. Ninth St., Lawrence, had nine priority violations during an April 11 routine inspection.

▪ Fortune Palace, 12102 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had nine priority violations during an April 15 routine inspection.

▪ Hen House, 6900 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during an April 17 routine inspection.

▪ Pegah’s Family Restaurant, 11005 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, had nine priority violations during an April 11 routine inspection.

▪ Price Chopper, 7600 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had nine priority violations during an April 11 routine inspection.

▪ Paleterias Tropicana, 539 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, had eight priority violations during an April 17 routine inspection.

▪ Sombrero’s Mexican Cantina, 22702 Midland Drive, Shawnee, had eight priority violations during an April 15 routine inspection.

▪ Chips & Coins, 720 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during an April 15 routine inspection.

▪ Eggtc., 7182 Renner Road, Shawnee, had seven priority violations during an April 15 routine inspection.

▪ Metro Food & Gas (Conoco), 2220 Harper St., Lawrence, had seven priority violations during an April 12 routine inspection.

▪ Sheridan’s Frozen Custard, 1800 Prairie Crossing, Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during an April 11 inspection following a complaint.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:





▪ Price Chopper, 5800 Wilson Road, had eight critical violations during an April 15 routine inspection.

▪ Fogo de Chao, Country Club Plaza, 222 W. 47th St., had seven priority violations during an April 15 routine inspection.

▪ One East Urban Bar + Kitchen, Westin Crown Center, 1 Pershing Road, had seven critical violations during an April 16 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.