Eight James Beard Award semifinalists from KC area make national, Midwest categories

By Joyce Smith

February 28, 2019 06:23 PM

Eight KC-area names have been named semifinalists for the 2019 James Beard Awards. They are, clockwise from top left: Colby (chef) and Megan Garrelts (pastry chef) of Bluestem; the Monarch Bar; Calvin Davis of Freshwater; Linda Duerr of the Restaurant at 1900; Taylor Petrehn of 1900 Barker Bakery & Cafe; Michael Corvino of Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room; and Nicholas Goellner of The Antler Room. File photos by The Star and Judy Revenaugh of Kansas City Spaces
The James Beard Foundation has announced its 2019 semifinalists, and eight KC-area chefs and restaurants, along with a baker and a bar, made the list.

Colby Garrelts of Bluestem in Westport was nominated as Outstanding Chef. His wife, Megan Garrelts of Rye, with locations in Leawood and the Country Club Plaza, is in the running for Outstanding Pastry Chef.

There are three local “Best Chef: Midwest” semifinalists: Michael Corvino of Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room in the Crossroads; Nicholas Goellner of The Antler Room; and Linda Duerr of the Restaurant at 1900 in Mission Woods.

Freshwater’s Calvin Davis is a “Rising Star Chef of the Year” nominee.

The Monarch Bar in the West Plaza was nominated for Outstanding Bar Program.

Lawrence also has a James Beard Award semifinalist: Taylor Petrehn of 1900 Barker Bakery & Cafe has been nominated as Outstanding Baker.

The Garrelts have been semifinalists previously but now they are both national nominees.

This is the second James Beard salute for Michael Corvino, who opened Corvino Supper Club at 1830 Walnut St. two years ago.

Finalists for the James Beard Awards, known as Oscars of the restaurant industry, will be revealed on March 27. Winners will be announced May 6 at the 2019 James Beard Awards Gala at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.

