QuikTrip opening new, larger North Kansas City store in high-profile location

QuikTrip plans a new location at the highest profile intersection of North Kansas City.

The Tulsa, Okla.-based chain has purchased a site at 1401 Armour Road, at the southwest corner of Armour and Interstate 35, next to a Sinclair station.

The new QuikTrip will replace the location just down the block at 1010 Armour Road.

QuikTrip also has a location on Burlington Street in North Kansas City.

The new 5,000-square-foot store will be one of the company’s Generation 3 concepts with more entrances and a larger QT Kitchens area. It will go up on the site of an existing office building and construction will begin soon. A spring 2020 opening is scheduled.

The current 3,200-square-foot Armour location will then close. It has operated on the site since May 1, 1987, according to QuikTrip officials.

David Block and Jody Minder of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors handled the negotiations for the 1401 Armour site.