Minsky’s new pizza has Joe’s KC brisket and pulled pork, but only for a limited time

A year ago, locally owned Minsky’s Pizza Cafe & Bar launched a limited-edition pizza with barbecue sauce and bacon. Now it’s piling on more meat, and local flavor.

The restaurant has teamed up with local favorite Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que on the limited-edition Minsky’s Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que Gourmet Pizza.

It will be made with Minsky’s crust sprinkled with Joe’s Original French Fry Seasoning and topped with Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que Sauce, Joe’s slow-smoked brisket and pulled pork, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. It will be served with a side of pickles.

“We consider ourselves a Kansas City icon and thought it would be a good mutual partnership,” said Brent Wittrock, general manager of Minsky’s. “The pizza is fantastic. They are doing the meat specifically for us.”





It will be available in small, medium and large sizes, but not Gigantor, and on any Minsky’s crust (original or honey whole wheat, as well as the new cauliflower crust) starting Monday, March 25, at all 18 metro Minsky’s and the Lawrence location.

“It just gives the whole pie a really unique Joe’s flavor. Real barbecue on a real pizza,” said Doug Worgul, director of marketing for Joe’s. “The fun thing about this is both Joe’s and Minsky’s are iconic Kansas City brands so it was a natural fit.”





When a local Firenza pizza franchisee opened a Northland location in late 2017, Joe’s allowed the restaurant to sell a Joe’s KC pizza featuring Joe’s brisket, pulled pork, sausage and sauce. But that location has since closed.

In February 2018, Minsky’s teamed up with Burnt Finger BBQ in Lee’s Summit on a limited-edition Bacon Explosion pizza with Farmland bacon and a specially blended Minsky’s barbecue sauce. It was very popular with customers.