Need Cheetos and ice cream at 3 a.m.? This new service in Kansas City will deliver

Kansas City’s newest delivery service specializes in convenience store items.

The Philadelphia-based goPuff , a digital convenience store retailer, makes deliveries from noon to 4:30 a.m. daily. Hours could be expanded to 24/7 after it is established in Kansas City.

It has more than 2,000 different products stocked in eight categories in its Kansas City, Kan., warehouse. Items include frozen pizza, ice cream, candy, chips, eggs, cereal, milk, yogurt, cough drops, pet food, toilet paper and toilet plungers, air fresheners, candles, toothpaste and Q-tips.

It doesn’t sell cigarettes, cigar or alcohol.

Customers place their order on the goPuff app or its website at www.gopuff.com . They pay a flat fee of $1.95 per delivery, which the company promises to have at your door in “less time than it takes to finish the next episode of whichever show you’re binging.”

There is no minimum order amount. It said pricing is comparable to a convenience store and it also offers promotions, such as its introductory offer. Customers who sign up for an account and place their first order of at least $9 by Sunday March 3 will receive a complimentary pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

GoPuff currently services the following ZIP codes within the Kansas City area: 64121; 66101; 66115; 66104; 66102; 66105; 66118; 64102; 64101; 64105; 64120; 64116; 64106; 64108; 64109; 64111; 66103; and 66106.

Its first Kansas City order was on Monday: Mexican Coke, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Nerds Rope candy, and Ben & Jerry’s Tonight Dough ice cream.

It has about 50 part-time drivers and about a dozen employees at the Kansas City, Kan., warehouse.

If all goes as planned, it will add a second warehouse and more ZIP codes.

Two Drexel University undergraduates founded goPuff in 2013 by delivering 50 basic products in their Philadelphia market. A year later they had expanded to a full convenience store delivery service.

When they were developing the company, they put 10 different names on a whiteboard and let their friends help select the name. GoPuff was “fun and catchy,” the company said. It also sold Hookah products, but says that smokes are now just a small part of its sales.

GoPuff is in more than 50 major markets, including Atlanta, Denver, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.