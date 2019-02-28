Kansas, Kansas City restaurant health inspections for Feb. 28

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).
▪ Grand Street Cafe, 8815 Renner Blvd., Lenexa, had 13 priority violations during a Feb. 11 routine inspection. It had one priority violation during a Feb. 21 follow-up inspection.
▪ Brew Lab, 7925 Marty St., Overland Park, had 12 priority violations during a Feb. 13 routine inspection.
▪ Bawarchi Indian Cuisine, 7284 W. 121st St., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during a Feb. 13 first operational inspection after licensing.
▪ Kobi’s Club & Deli, 113 Oak St., Bonner Springs, had 10 priority violations during a Feb. 11 routine inspection.
▪ Cicis Pizza, 4990 Roe Blvd., Mission, had nine priority violations during a Feb. 13 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Boston Market, 12005 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a Feb. 19 inspection.
▪ China Town Super Buffet, 151 S. 18th St., Suite W, Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a Feb. 22 inspection following a complaint.
▪ El Camino Real, 903 N. Seventh St., Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a Feb. 11 follow-up inspection.
▪ Blue Moose Bar & Grill, 10064 Woodland Road, Lenexa, had seven priority violations during a Feb. 18 routine inspection.
▪ Callahan’s Pizzeria Pub Grill on 87th, 12843 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had seven priority violations during a Feb. 13 routine inspection.
▪ Johnny’s Tavern, 10384 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, had seven priority violations during a Feb. 13 routine inspection.
▪ Old Shawnee Pizza & Italian Kitchen, 6000 Roger Road, Shawnee, had seven priority violations during a Feb. 18 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Chelly’s Cafe, 218 W. 85th St., had nine critical violations during a Feb. 11 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Feb. 21 follow-up inspection.
▪ Gojo Japanese Steakhouse, 4163 Broadway, had eight critical violations during a Feb. 9 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Feb. 14 follow-up inspection.
▪ Hilton President Kansas City, banquet halls, 1329 Baltimore Ave., had seven critical violations during a Feb. 19 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
