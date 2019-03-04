Clay Co. honors 52 Northland restaurants, breweries that excelled in inspections

Clay County Public Health Center has recognized 52 establishments for outstanding food safety and sanitation practices, and exceptional inspection results in 2018.

The winners of the Food Safety Excellence Award must have been open and operating for a full year with no repeat violations, no follow-up inspections and no confirmed cases of food-borne illnesses.

They include restaurants, breweries, schools and convenience stores such as: The Big Rip Brewing Co., Restless Spirits Distilling Co. and The Little Store & Cafe, all in North Kansas City; Subway in Claycomo; A Cup T’ Go in Kearney; Liberty’s Eileen’s Colossal Cookies and Snowie KC shaved ice, a food truck; Dari-B Drive-in in Excelsior Springs; and Ladoga Ridge Winery in Smithville.

In 2018, the department conducted 1,486 routine food establishment inspections, 231 temporary food event inspections and investigated 130 food-related complaints.