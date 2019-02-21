Kansas, Kansas City restaurant, grocery store health inspections for Feb. 21

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).
▪ Asian Pearl, 18138 W. 119th St., Olathe, had 15 priority violations during a Jan. 23 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Fronteras Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, 175 N. Moonlight Road, Gardner, had 14 priority violations during a Jan. 28 inspection following a complaint.
▪ La Carreta, 16521 W. 159th Terrace, Olathe, had 14 priority violations during a Feb. 4 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Price Chopper, 4950 Roe Ave., Roeland Park, had 14 priority violations during a Feb. 13 routine inspection.
▪ Price Chopper, 830 E. Main St., Gardner, had 14 priority violations during a Feb. 13 routine inspection.
▪ Austin’s Bar & Grill, 245 N. Moonlight Road, Gardner, had 13 priority violations during a Feb. 6 routine inspection.
▪ The Other Place American Sports Grill and Pizzeria, 22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee, had 12 priority violations during a Jan. 30 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Winstead’s, 4971 W. 135th St., Leawood, had 11 priority violations during a Feb. 8 routine inspection.
▪ Niji Sushi & Steak, 1811 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, had 10 priority violations during a Jan. 29 licensing inspection.
▪ Toni’s Italian Restaurant, 1808 E. Santa Fe, Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a Feb. 5 first operational inspection after licensing.
▪ The Egg & I Restaurant, 8180 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a Feb. 5 routine inspection.
▪ Culver’s, 8600 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a Feb. 4 routine inspection.
▪ China Buffet, 7914 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a Jan. 25 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Mama Lilly’s, 5512 Leavenworth Road, Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a Jan. 24 licensing inspection.
▪ Price Chopper, 175 N. Parker St., Olathe, had eight priority violations during a Jan. 29 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Pinstripes, Prairiefire, 13500 Nall Ave., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a Feb. 5 follow-up inspection.
▪ Sheridan’s Frozen Custard, 2055 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, had seven priority violations during a Feb. 5 routine inspection.
▪ Ginger Sue’s, 14178 W. 119th St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 24 routine inspection.
▪ Walmart, 5701 Silverheel St., Shawnee, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 28 routine inspection.
▪ Walmart, 10303 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a Feb. 5 inspection following a complaint.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited this operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Summit Grill, Waldo, 520 W. 75th St., had eight critical violations during a Jan. 16 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Jan. 24 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
