Kansas, Kansas City restaurant health inspections for Feb. 12

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ KC Garden, 12225 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, had 12 priority violations during a Jan. 15 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Hira’s Steak & Sushi, 15202 B W. 119th St., Olathe, had 10 priority violations during a Jan. 16 routine inspection.

▪ Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria, 8710 Lackman Road, Lenexa, had eight priority violations during a Jan. 16 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Henry T’s Bar & Grill, 3520 W. Sixth St., Lawrence, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 4 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results





The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:

▪ Cornbread Buffet, The Landing, 1336 E. Meyer Blvd., had eight critical violations during a Feb. 5 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Gojo Japanese Steakhouse, Westport, 4163 Broadway, had eight critical violations during a Feb. 9 routine inspection.

▪ The Granfalloon Bar & Grill, Country Club Plaza, 608 Ward Parkway, had eight critical violations during a Jan. 31 routine inspection. It had two critical violations during a Feb. 8 inspection.

▪ Zach’s Deli, 1734 E. 63rd St., had eight critical violations during a Feb. 5 inspection following a complaint

▪ Affäre, Crossroads, 1911 Main St, had seven critical violations during a Feb. 2 routine inspection.

▪ Gates Bar-B-Q, 3201 Main St., had seven critical violations during a Jan. 28 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Feb. 1 follow-up inspection.

▪ Lutfi’s Fried Fish, 3037 Main St., had seven critical violations during a Jan. 29 routine inspection. It had two critical violations during a Feb. 8 follow-up inspection.

▪ Meatball District, 1806 W. 39th St., had seven critical violations during a Jan. 25 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Feb. 1 follow-up inspection.

▪ Parkway Social Kitchen, Country Club Plaza, 616 Ward Parkway, had seven critical violations during a Feb. 4 routine inspection.