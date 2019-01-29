AMC Independence theater’s multimillion-dollar renovation includes power recliners

Coming soon to AMC Independence Commons 20: power recliners, reserved seating, expanded food and beverage options., and more

AMC Theatres announced Tuesday that it has started a multimillion-dollar renovation of its Independence location at 19200 E. 39th St.

Other improvements include ticketless entry and plush rocker seating in its immersive IMAX at AMC.

AMC Independence Commons 20 will be open during the renovation, which will be done in phases and completed by this summer.





AMC also may later open a MacGuffins, an adult beverage concept, in the Independence theater.

The Leawood-based company had already renovated its locations in Legends Outlets Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan.; Town Center Plaza in Leawood; and Ward Parkway Center in south Kansas City.