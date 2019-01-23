Watch Shatto exec take a ‘miserable’ cold (milk) bath — because the Chiefs lost

Be careful what you wager — especially when it comes to sitting in a tub of cold milk.

On Wednesday, Matt Shatto, vice president of Shatto Milk, live streamed his dip into a giant tub of cold milk while wearing shorts, a Chiefs-inspired T-shirt and headband. Floating around him were several rubber duckies.

And the Chiefs are to blame.

When the Chiefs were headed to the AFC Championship, Shatto Milk Co. showed its support by placing a friendly wager with a Boston-area company, Crescent Ridge Dairy.





If the Chiefs won, the Crescent Ridge owner promised to live stream as he bathed in a full tub of Crescent Ridge milk (fully clothed) while announcing that Kansas City has the best football team in the AFC. Then he would send Shatto’s owners some fresh lobster, along with Crescent Ridge’s newest cold brew coffee milk.

But as Chiefs fans know — to much heartbreak — the Patriots won.

So here was Matt Shatto, lathering up with Shatto milk soap bars and putting on goggles to fully submerge himself in “expired milk.”

Meanwhile, Joe’s Kansas City will help him pay off the other part of his wager — sending Crescent some of “the best BBQ in the country,” a Joe’s sampler pack.

Shatto’s advice for future wagers involving milk baths, “make sure it’s warm milk. Because this is miserable.”