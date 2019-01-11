Go Chiefs! KC businesses offer doughnuts, red velvet milk and a $16 Mahomes sandwich

Area businesses are offering some unusual Chiefs-themed products and specials in honor of the 2019 playoffs.
▪ Shatto Milk Co. is welcoming Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a special edition of red velvet-flavored milk. The word Welcome runs along the side of the bottle in yellow lettering.
Shatto started selling the milk Jan. 11 at its family farm store in Osborn, Mo. Grocery stores that regularly carry Shatto products will start stocking it Monday and Tuesday. Shatto Home Delivery customers must pre-order for delivery the week of Jan. 14.
Shatto produced only 10,000 of the Welcome bottles.
It also is selling red and yellow cheese curds through home delivery and the farm store while supplies last.
“We love Kansas City and everything about Kansas City and this was a great way to have fun with the playoffs,” said Matt Shatto, vice president at Shatto. “We wanted to shine light on someone who has made such a dramatic impact on our community in such a short amount of time, not just in sports, but what he has done for the community in general.”
▪ The Well Bar Grill Rooftop, 7421 Broadway St. in Waldo, has the Mahomes, a sandwich with some of the player’s favorite things — a tower of fried mac-and-cheese, grilled rib eye, Swiss cheese, homemade jumbo tater tot, onion rings and Sriracha ketchup. It sells for $16.99.
“We wanted to do something food-related for the playoffs, but we also have added it our Restaurant Week menu,” said Chris Lewellen, co-owner.
▪ Hurts Donut Co., at 8809 State Line Road in Ward Parkway Center, will offer a free Chiefs sprinkle doughnut all day Saturday for customers wearing Chiefs gear.
“Obviously, we want to cheer them on and a win for the Chiefs is a win for the city,” said Seth Corless, owner of the Ward Parkway location.
