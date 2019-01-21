Kansas, Kansas City restaurant health inspections for Jan. 21

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ Quick Mart, 2859 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 18 priority violations during a Jan. 10 routine inspection.

▪ Walmart, 10824 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 12 priority violations during a Jan. 10 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Margarita’s, 7890 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had 10 priority violations during a Jan. 9 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Plaza III Steakhouse, 12631 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during a Jan. 16 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Peking Taste, 2223 Louisiana St., Suite C, Lawrence, had eight priority violations during a Jan. 10 routine inspection.

▪ Jarocho Authentic Mexican Seafood, 719 W. Kansas Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a Jan. 14 routine inspection.

▪ Longhorn Steakhouse, 16689 W. 119th St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 10 routine inspection.

▪ Sully’s Pub, 5436 Johnson Drive, Mission, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 9 routine inspection.

▪ Texas Roadhouse, 11973 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 11 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Walmart, 4701 Mission Road, Westwood, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 14 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:

▪ Pizza Shoppe, 9329 N. Oak Trafficway, had eight critical violations during a Jan. 8 pre-operational inspection.

▪ Kabuki, Brookside, 333 W. Meyer Blvd., had seven critical violations during a Jan. 10 routine inspection.

▪ Wendy’s, 5363 E. Bannister Road, had seven critical violations during a Jan. 8 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.



