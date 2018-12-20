‘Really?’ A Thrillist list for best barbecue joints in KC surprises one restaurant

Thrillist’s new “Where to Find the Best BBQ Joints in Kansas City” list features nine area locations with some typical choices, but there’s at least one that surprised the restaurant itself.

The local recommendations and what to order, according to the lifestyle site:

▪ Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque: “Try mixing meats on the sandwich. You can’t go wrong with a half brisket, half burnt ends.”

▪ Gates Bar-B-Q: “Honestly, just grab anything. Just make sure you try the steak fries, which are seasoned to perfection.”

▪ Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue: ”An order of Jack’s Best gets you prime rib, baby back ribs and burnt ends.”

▪ Joe’s Kansas City: “The Jumbo Rocket Pig is one hell of a pulled-pork sandwich.”

▪ Q39: “Grab the Judges Plate and as many sides as you can handle. Do not skip out on the mac-and-cheese.”

▪ Slap’s BBQ: The Sampler Plate (add the burnt ends and ribs).

▪ Hawg Jaw Que & Brew: “For $17, the Hawg Trough Sampler lets you actually sample ALL of the meats here, and then throws in some sides for good measure. But don’t skip the brisket nachos.”

▪ Char Bar Smoked Meats & Amusements: “Burnt ends. But if you’re here to go all out, ask them about The Whomp! Platter.” (The Whomp! Platter has burnt ends, half slab ribs, pulled pork butt, pit ham, black Angus brisket, turkey breast and hand-cranked sausage, all served with bucket of fries, a jar of pickles and more.)

And then there’s this one, which hasn’t made a national barbecue list before as far as employees can remember:

▪ The Peanut: “Just grab wings and a beer.”

“We don’t really offer barbecue wings. So I have no idea whatsoever how we got on the list. Barbecue? Really?” said Michael McClanahan, bartender at the 5000 Main St. location.

The Peanut’s famous hot wings are made to order. Christopher Smith Special to The Star

Best breakfast

Thrillist also picked one local place for its list of “The 22 Best Breakfast Spots in America.”

It said Happy Gillis Cafe & Hangout in Columbus Park is “like that well-loved denim jacket that’s repeatedly handed down, getting just a little tattier and more lovable with each new owner .... The magic is the tight but diverse menu, which manages to meet you in any mood you wake up with: there’s hearty house biscuits and sloppy-good sausage gravy, house granola, and even trout rillette.”





Best holiday-themed bar

And the Daily Beast put the Rockhill Grille on its list of “Bars That Really Get Into the Holiday Spirit.”

The Crossroads operation’s Miracle at the Rockhill is back for the fifth consecutive year, offering signature drinks and seasonal glassware as part of the Miracle program, a pop-up franchise for the holidays.

Rockhill Grille is offering the Christmapolitan and the Snowball Old-Fashioned, which are offered in all the bars participating Miracle program, along with a roster of signature drinks from local distiller, J. Rieger & Co. The pop-up will run through Dec. 31.