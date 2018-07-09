The A-Z list of Kansas City-area barbecue restaurants, food trucks (July 2018)

People who love Kansas City barbecue have more restaurant choices than ever before.
The latest count shows the metro has about 100 options, from food trucks to tiny joints tucked into strip malls to sit-down restaurants with double-sided fireplaces and hickory-smoked prime rib.
And more are coming.
The Kansas City area had more than 90 area barbecue establishments when The Star did a count back in 2000. That number dropped to around 75 in 2009 after the recession.
While most regions are known for one, maybe two, different cuts or proteins, Zagat recently said Kansas City has a bit of everything: pork, beef, chicken, lamb, mutton and, yes, even fish. But it is best known for two things: burnt ends and sauce.
Here’s an A-Z guide to what’s in the Kansas City area. To add to the list, send an email to jsmith@kcstar.com. (This list was last updated in February 2018)
Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque, 2 locations:
▪ 1727 Brooklyn. 816-231-1123
▪ Legends at the Kansas Speedway, 1702 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan. 913-788-7500
B’s BBQ & Soulfood, 2110 N. 18th St., Kansas City, Kan. 913-258-5289
Back Porch Bar-B-Q, Adam's Mark Hotel, 9103 E. 39th St. 816-349-2880
Bates City Bar-B-Que, 6493 Quivira Road, Shawnee. 913-962-7447
Bates City BBQ, 201 E. Market St., Bates City. 816-625-4961
B.B.’s Lawnside BBQ, 1205 E. 85th St. 816-822-7427
The BBQ Shack, 1613 E. Peoria St., Paola. 913-294-5908
Big Q Barbecue, 2117 S. 34th St., Kansas City, Kan. 913-362-6980
Big T’s Bar-B-Q, 2 locations:
▪ 6201 Blue Parkway. 816-923-2278
▪ 9409 Blue Ridge Blvd. 816-767-0905
Bigg’s Barbeque, 2429 Iowa St., Lawrence. 785-856-2550
Billy Sims Barbecue, 925 E. Lincoln Lane, Gardner. 913-856-7467
Blind Box BBQ, 13214 W. 62nd St., Shawnee. 913-268-4227
Brobeck’s BBQ, 4615 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park. 913-901-9700
Buffet at Harrah’s, One Riverboat Drive, North Kansas City. 816-472-7777
The Burnt End BBQ & Catering, 11831 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. 913-451-8888
C. Frogs BBQ Steak Whiskey, Prairie Village Shopping Center, 3935 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. 913-601-5250
Char Bar Smoked Meats & Amusements, Westport, 4050 Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 150. 816-389-8600
ChickHoovenSwine BBQ, Spring Hill, Kan.-based food truck. 913-636-7607. Check its Facebook page for locations.
Chops BBQ & Catering, 109 E. Main St., Smithville. 816-866-4337
County Road Ice House, 100 E. 14th St., by the founders of Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que.
Crazy Good Eats, 16695 A W. 151st St., Olathe. 913-905-2744
Danny Edwards Blvd BBQ, 2900 Southwest Blvd. 816-283-0880
Depot Saloon, 2702 N. Bell St., Avondale, Mo. 816-452-2100
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 5 area locations:
▪ 9000 N.W. Skyview Ave. 816-505-3900
▪ 2510 N.E. Vivion Road, 816-453-7427
▪ 1348 S. Noland Road, Independence. 816-833-7427
▪ 1736 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit. 816-554-7427
▪ 600 S. Missouri 291, Liberty. 816-407-7427
Famous Dave’s Legendary Pit Bar-B-Que, 1320 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan. 913-334-8646
Filling Station BBQ, 333 S.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit. 816-347-0794.
Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue, 5 locations:
▪ 4747 Wyandotte St., Country Club Plaza. 816-531-7427
▪ 101 W. 22nd St., Freight House District. 816-472-7427
▪ Lee’s Summit, 1840 N.W. Chipman Road. 816-621-7427
▪ 9520 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. 913-385-7427
▪ South Kansas City, 13441 Holmes Road. 816-942-9141
Fireside BBQ, 10400 Mastin St., Overland Park. 913-310-9227
Gates Bar-B-Q, 6 locations:
▪ 3205 Main St. 816-753-0828
▪ 1221 Brooklyn. 816-483-3880
▪ 1325 Emanuel Cleaver Blvd. 816-531-7522
▪ 10440 E. U.S. 40, Independence. 816-353-5880
▪ 103rd & State Line Road, Leawood. 913-383-1752
▪ 1026 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan. 913-621-1134
Hawg Jaw Que & Brew, 900 Swift St., North Kansas City. 816-741-4294
Hayward’s Pit BBQ, 12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa. 913-451-8080
Hickory Log Bar-B-Q, 5047 Welborn Lane, Kansas City, Kan. 913-287-9560
Jazzy B’s BBQ, 1803 B N.E. Colbern Road, Lee's Summit. 816-272-0654
Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, 3 locations:
▪ 3002 W. 47th Ave., Kansas City, Kan. 913-722-3366
▪ 11723 Roe Ave. Leawood. 913-338-5151
▪ 11950 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe. 913-782-6858
Johnny’s Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 2 locations:
▪ 5959 Broadmoor St., Mission. 913-432-0777
▪ 1375 W. Old U.S. 56, Olathe. 913-768-0777
Jon Russell’s Kansas City Barbeque, 2 locations:
▪ South, 12094 W. 135th St., Overland Park. 913-213-6944
▪ West, Prairie Market at 9350 Renner Road, Lenexa, also sells a limited menu of Russell’s barbecue at limited times. 913-213-5008
Jones Bar-B-Q, 6706 Kaw Drive, Kansas City, Kan.
KC Baby Back Ribs, 204 S. Broadway, Oak Grove. 816-690-3300
K&M Bar-B-Q & Catering, 603 N. Webster St., Spring Hill. 913-592-5145
LCs BBQ, 5800 Blue Parkway. 816-923-4484 (It also is looking at opening a location in Truman’s Marketplace in Grandview.)
A Little BBQ Joint, 1101 W. U.S. 24, Independence. 816-252-2275
The Little Pig BBQ, 103 S. Scott Ave., Belton. 816-500-2219
Mad Mans KC BBQ, Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa. 844-623-6287
McGonigle’s Market, Meat Wagon’s barbecue to-go daily, 1307 W. 79th St. 816-444-4720
▪ McGonigle's Meat Wagon, 1628 Wyoming in the West Bottoms. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Moocho BBQ, 1704 S. Broadway St., Oak Grove. 816-690-7778
Mudhole BBQ, 416 E. Mill St., Liberty. 816-663-0087. It has a food truck and offers catering service.
Oden’s Family BBQ, 1302 N. Scott St., Belton. 816-322-3072
P Moore & Moore BBQ, 13912 E. Noland Court, Independence. 816-313-5986
Papa Bob’s Bar-B-Que, 11610 Kaw Drive, Kansas City, Kan. 913-422-4210
The Pit Grill & Bar, 1242 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore. 816-348-9436
Plowboys Barbeque, 2 locations:
▪ 3111 S. Missouri 7, Blue Springs. 816-228-7569
▪ Town Pavilion, 1111 Main St., Suite 120. 816-221-7569
Porky’s Blazin Bar-B-Q, 9512 S. Buckner Tarsney Road, Grain Valley. 816-566-0203
Pullman BBQ, 100 S. Main St., Parkville. Opened in mid-2017.
Q39, 2 locations:
▪ 1000 W. 39th St. 816-255-3753
▪ 11051 Antioch Road, Overland Park. 913-951-4500
RJ’s Bob-Be-Que Shack, 5835 Lamar Ave., Mission. 913-262-7300
R&J BBQ, 8401 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan. 913-299-1311
Roscoe’s BBQ, 9711 Kaw Drive, Edwardsville. 913-422-4600
Rosedale BBQ, 600 Southwest Blvd. 913-262-0343
The Rub Bar-B-Que, 10512 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe. 913-894-1820
Scott’s Kitchen and Catering at Hangar 29, 11920 N. Ambassador Drive. 816-270-0505. (Scott's made Travel + Leisure's 25 'best' barbecue list for 2018 based on Yelp algorithm.)
Scout's BBQ, food trailer. 913-238-9471
Slap’s BBQ, 553 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan. 913-213-3736
Smoke Brewing Co., 209 S.E. Main St., Lee’s Summit. 816-525-2337
Smokebox BBQ, 10020 N. Ambassador Drive. 816-891-8011
Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, 3 locations:
▪ 6304 North Oak Trafficway, Gladstone. 816-454-4500
▪ 19000 E. 39th St., Independence. 816-795-5555
▪ Zona Rosa, 8451 N.W. Prairie View Road. 816-587-3337
Smokey’s BBQ & Catering, 510 Main St., Wellsville. 785-883-4119
Smokey’s on the Boulevard, 14521 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. 913-897-7427.
Smokin’ Guns BBQ Restaurant and Catering, 1218 Swift St., North Kansas City. 816-221-2535
Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ, 519 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe. 913-780-5511
Snead’s Bar-B-Q, 1001 E. 171st St. 816-331-7979
Summit Hickory Pit BBQ, 1012 S.E. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit. 816-246-4434
Three Little Pigs Barbeque & Catering, Crown Center, 2450 Grand Blvd. 816-421-7447
2 Guys BBQ, 888 International Market, 10118 W. 119th St., Overland Park.
VigsKC, 100 S. Second St., Odessa. 816-892-0844
Wabash BBQ & Blues Garden, 646 S. Kansas City Ave., Excelsior Springs. 816-630-7700
We B Smokin, 32580 Airport Road, Paola. 913-256-6802
Woodyard Bar-B-Que, 3001 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, Kan. 913-362-8000
Wyandot B-B-Q, 2 locations:
▪ 8441 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan. 913-788-7554
▪ 7215 W. 75th St., Overland Park. 913-341-0609
Zarda Bar-B-Q & Catering Co., 2 locations:
▪ 214 N. Missouri 7, Blue Springs. 816-229-9999
▪ 11931 W. 87th Street Parkway, Lenexa. 913-492-2330
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments