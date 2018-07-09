Tracing the trail of BBQ to Kansas City

By
Up Next
By

Cityscape

The A-Z list of Kansas City-area barbecue restaurants, food trucks (July 2018)

By Joyce Smith

jsmith@kcstar.com

July 09, 2018 11:21 AM

People who love Kansas City barbecue have more restaurant choices than ever before.

The latest count shows the metro has about 100 options, from food trucks to tiny joints tucked into strip malls to sit-down restaurants with double-sided fireplaces and hickory-smoked prime rib.

And more are coming.

The Kansas City area had more than 90 area barbecue establishments when The Star did a count back in 2000. That number dropped to around 75 in 2009 after the recession.

While most regions are known for one, maybe two, different cuts or proteins, Zagat recently said Kansas City has a bit of everything: pork, beef, chicken, lamb, mutton and, yes, even fish. But it is best known for two things: burnt ends and sauce.

Here’s an A-Z guide to what’s in the Kansas City area. To add to the list, send an email to jsmith@kcstar.com. (This list was last updated in February 2018)

Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque, 2 locations:

1727 Brooklyn. 816-231-1123

Legends at the Kansas Speedway, 1702 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan. 913-788-7500

B’s BBQ & Soulfood, 2110 N. 18th St., Kansas City, Kan. 913-258-5289

Back Porch Bar-B-Q, Adam's Mark Hotel, 9103 E. 39th St. 816-349-2880

Bates City Bar-B-Que, 6493 Quivira Road, Shawnee. 913-962-7447

Bates City BBQ, 201 E. Market St., Bates City. 816-625-4961

B.B.’s Lawnside BBQ, 1205 E. 85th St. 816-822-7427

The BBQ Shack, 1613 E. Peoria St., Paola. 913-294-5908

Big Q Barbecue, 2117 S. 34th St., Kansas City, Kan. 913-362-6980

Big T’s Bar-B-Q, 2 locations:

6201 Blue Parkway. 816-923-2278

9409 Blue Ridge Blvd. 816-767-0905

Bigg’s Barbeque, 2429 Iowa St., Lawrence. 785-856-2550

Billy Sims Barbecue, 925 E. Lincoln Lane, Gardner. 913-856-7467

Blind Box BBQ, 13214 W. 62nd St., Shawnee. 913-268-4227

Brobeck’s BBQ, 4615 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park. 913-901-9700

Buffet at Harrah’s, One Riverboat Drive, North Kansas City. 816-472-7777

The Burnt End BBQ & Catering, 11831 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. 913-451-8888

C. Frogs BBQ Steak Whiskey, Prairie Village Shopping Center, 3935 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. 913-601-5250

Char Bar Smoked Meats & Amusements, Westport, 4050 Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 150. 816-389-8600

ChickHoovenSwine BBQ, Spring Hill, Kan.-based food truck. 913-636-7607. Check its Facebook page for locations.

Chops BBQ & Catering, 109 E. Main St., Smithville. 816-866-4337

County Road Ice House, 100 E. 14th St., by the founders of Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que.

Crazy Good Eats, 16695 A W. 151st St., Olathe. 913-905-2744

Danny Edwards Blvd BBQ, 2900 Southwest Blvd. 816-283-0880

Depot Saloon, 2702 N. Bell St., Avondale, Mo. 816-452-2100

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 5 area locations:

9000 N.W. Skyview Ave. 816-505-3900

2510 N.E. Vivion Road, 816-453-7427

1348 S. Noland Road, Independence. 816-833-7427

1736 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit. 816-554-7427

600 S. Missouri 291, Liberty. 816-407-7427

Famous Dave’s Legendary Pit Bar-B-Que, 1320 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan. 913-334-8646

Filling Station BBQ, 333 S.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit. 816-347-0794.

Ribs cook on a smoker carousel at the Freight House location of Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue.
David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue, 5 locations:

4747 Wyandotte St., Country Club Plaza. 816-531-7427

101 W. 22nd St., Freight House District. 816-472-7427

Lee’s Summit, 1840 N.W. Chipman Road. 816-621-7427

9520 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. 913-385-7427

South Kansas City, 13441 Holmes Road. 816-942-9141

Fireside BBQ, 10400 Mastin St., Overland Park. 913-310-9227

Gates Bar-B-Q, 6 locations:

3205 Main St. 816-753-0828

1221 Brooklyn. 816-483-3880

1325 Emanuel Cleaver Blvd. 816-531-7522

10440 E. U.S. 40, Independence. 816-353-5880

103rd & State Line Road, Leawood. 913-383-1752

1026 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan. 913-621-1134

Hawg Jaw Que & Brew, 900 Swift St., North Kansas City. 816-741-4294

Hayward’s Pit BBQ, 12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa. 913-451-8080

Hickory Log Bar-B-Q, 5047 Welborn Lane, Kansas City, Kan. 913-287-9560

Jazzy B’s BBQ, 1803 B N.E. Colbern Road, Lee's Summit. 816-272-0654

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, 3 locations:

3002 W. 47th Ave., Kansas City, Kan. 913-722-3366

11723 Roe Ave. Leawood. 913-338-5151

11950 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe. 913-782-6858

Johnny’s Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 2 locations:

5959 Broadmoor St., Mission. 913-432-0777

1375 W. Old U.S. 56, Olathe. 913-768-0777

Jon Russell’s Kansas City Barbeque, 2 locations:

South, 12094 W. 135th St., Overland Park. 913-213-6944

West, Prairie Market at 9350 Renner Road, Lenexa, also sells a limited menu of Russell’s barbecue at limited times. 913-213-5008

Jones Bar-B-Q, 6706 Kaw Drive, Kansas City, Kan.

KC Baby Back Ribs, 204 S. Broadway, Oak Grove. 816-690-3300

K&M Bar-B-Q & Catering, 603 N. Webster St., Spring Hill. 913-592-5145

LCs BBQ, 5800 Blue Parkway. 816-923-4484 (It also is looking at opening a location in Truman’s Marketplace in Grandview.)

A Little BBQ Joint, 1101 W. U.S. 24, Independence. 816-252-2275

The Little Pig BBQ, 103 S. Scott Ave., Belton. 816-500-2219

Mad Mans KC BBQ, Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa. 844-623-6287

McGonigle’s Market, Meat Wagon’s barbecue to-go daily, 1307 W. 79th St. 816-444-4720

McGonigle's Meat Wagon, 1628 Wyoming in the West Bottoms. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Moocho BBQ, 1704 S. Broadway St., Oak Grove. 816-690-7778

Mudhole BBQ, 416 E. Mill St., Liberty. 816-663-0087. It has a food truck and offers catering service.

Oden’s Family BBQ, 1302 N. Scott St., Belton. 816-322-3072

P Moore & Moore BBQ, 13912 E. Noland Court, Independence. 816-313-5986

Papa Bob’s Bar-B-Que, 11610 Kaw Drive, Kansas City, Kan. 913-422-4210

The Pit Grill & Bar, 1242 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore. 816-348-9436

Plowboys Barbeque, 2 locations:

3111 S. Missouri 7, Blue Springs. 816-228-7569

Town Pavilion, 1111 Main St., Suite 120. 816-221-7569

Porky’s Blazin Bar-B-Q, 9512 S. Buckner Tarsney Road, Grain Valley. 816-566-0203

Pullman BBQ, 100 S. Main St., Parkville. Opened in mid-2017.

Q39, 2 locations:

1000 W. 39th St. 816-255-3753

11051 Antioch Road, Overland Park. 913-951-4500

RJ’s Bob-Be-Que Shack, 5835 Lamar Ave., Mission. 913-262-7300

R&J BBQ, 8401 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan. 913-299-1311

Roscoe’s BBQ, 9711 Kaw Drive, Edwardsville. 913-422-4600

Rosedale BBQ, 600 Southwest Blvd. 913-262-0343

The Rub Bar-B-Que, 10512 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe. 913-894-1820

Scott’s Kitchen and Catering at Hangar 29, 11920 N. Ambassador Drive. 816-270-0505. (Scott's made Travel + Leisure's 25 'best' barbecue list for 2018 based on Yelp algorithm.)

Scout's BBQ, food trailer. 913-238-9471

Slap’s BBQ, 553 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan. 913-213-3736

Smoke Brewing Co., 209 S.E. Main St., Lee’s Summit. 816-525-2337

Smokebox BBQ, 10020 N. Ambassador Drive. 816-891-8011

Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, 3 locations:

6304 North Oak Trafficway, Gladstone. 816-454-4500

19000 E. 39th St., Independence. 816-795-5555

Zona Rosa, 8451 N.W. Prairie View Road. 816-587-3337

Smokey’s BBQ & Catering, 510 Main St., Wellsville. 785-883-4119

Smokey’s on the Boulevard, 14521 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. 913-897-7427.

Smokin’ Guns BBQ Restaurant and Catering, 1218 Swift St., North Kansas City. 816-221-2535

Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ, 519 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe. 913-780-5511

Snead’s Bar-B-Q, 1001 E. 171st St. 816-331-7979

Summit Hickory Pit BBQ, 1012 S.E. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit. 816-246-4434

Three Little Pigs Barbeque & Catering, Crown Center, 2450 Grand Blvd. 816-421-7447

2 Guys BBQ, 888 International Market, 10118 W. 119th St., Overland Park.

VigsKC, 100 S. Second St., Odessa. 816-892-0844

Wabash BBQ & Blues Garden, 646 S. Kansas City Ave., Excelsior Springs. 816-630-7700

We B Smokin, 32580 Airport Road, Paola. 913-256-6802

Woodyard Bar-B-Que, 3001 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, Kan. 913-362-8000

Wyandot B-B-Q, 2 locations:

8441 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan. 913-788-7554

7215 W. 75th St., Overland Park. 913-341-0609

Zarda Bar-B-Q & Catering Co., 2 locations:

214 N. Missouri 7, Blue Springs. 816-229-9999

11931 W. 87th Street Parkway, Lenexa. 913-492-2330

Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC

