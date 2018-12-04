Kansas, Kansas City restaurant and grocery store health inspections for Dec. 4

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).
▪ Houlihan’s, 16411 W. 119th St., Olathe, had 15 priority violations during a Nov. 29 routine inspection.
▪ Price Chopper, 7000 W. 75th St., Overland Park, had 13 priority violations during a Nov. 28 routine inspection.
▪ Wendy’s, 10548 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 12 priority violations during a Nov. 28 standardization inspection.
▪ Bo Lings, 8973 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a Nov. 27 routine inspection.
▪ Cinzetti’s Italian Market Restaurant, 7201 W. 91st St., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a Nov. 29 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Hen House, 11721 Roe Ave., Leawood, had nine priority violations during a Nov. 28 inspection following a complaint.
▪ First Watch, 2800 W. 53rd St., Fairway, had seven priority violations during a Nov. 27 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Sushi Ko, 811 New Hampshire St., Lawrence, had seven priority violations during a Nov. 15 licensing inspection. It had one priority violation during a Nov. 30 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Bo Lings Chinese Restaurant, 4701 Jefferson St., had eight critical violations during a Nov. 29 routine inspection.
▪ Hy-Vee, deli, 207 N.E. Englewood Road, had eight critical violations during a Nov. 27 routine inspection.
▪ Ruins Pub, 1715 Main St., had eight critical violations during a Nov. 27 routine inspection. (Ruins Pub closed Nov. 30)
▪ Anna’s Oven, 1809 W. 39th St., had seven critical violations during a Nov. 14 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Nov. 19 follow-up inspection.
▪ The Drunken Fish, Power & Light District, 14 E. 14th St., had seven critical violations during a Nov. 19 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
