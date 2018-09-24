New Crossroads food hall unexpectedly closes for a day after big weekend turnout

Just days after opening in the East Crossroads, Parlor food hall temporarily shut down on Monday.

But it planned to reopen Tuesday.

Parlor food hall was designed by Hufft to have several types of areas for seating. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Parlor, at 1707 Locust St., features seven locally owned restaurants, along with two house bars and various seating areas. It had a soft opening Wednesday, Sept. 19, and a grand opening Friday.

Davis Engle, vice president of Meriwether Cos. in Boulder, Colo., owner of the food hall, said it was closed due to several issues.

▪ Some restaurants closed at noon Sunday when they ran out of product, with the others running of some items by Sunday night.

▪ The food hall was operating under a temporary certificate of occupancy since the soft opening on Sept. 19 and was finishing elevator installation on Monday.

▪ It also had to turn off the gas to “recalibrate the air conditioning,” Engle said.

“On opening weekend (Friday through Sunday) we didn’t anticipate 7,000 people coming through there,” he said. “The last thing we wanted to do was close, but none of the food vendors could get deliveries on the weekend.”

It also announced the closing on its Instagram feed: “We are blown away by all the love KC — so blown away we need a quick breather. Monday we’ll be closed to regroup but we will back & ready to serve you at 11 am on Tuesday!”