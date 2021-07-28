FedEx to hire more than 950 employees across Kansas City area

In this file photo, employees loaded boxes onto local deliver vehicles while sorting packages at a FedEx distribution facility in Kansas City. The Kansas City Star

As e-commerce booms, FedEx Ground is looking to bolster its workforce with more than 950 jobs at locations across the Kansas City area, according to a Wednesday news release.

These include full-time and part-time positions in Kansas City and St. Joseph on the Missouri side and Shawnee, Olathe and Lenexa on the Kansas side, communications specialist Dana Hardek said in an email.

The biggest demand is for package handlers, but jobs are available across the board, including in management, administration and maintenance roles.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old. There is no minimum education requirement. More information on specific positions and applications is available at fedexgroundjobs.com.

FedEx advertises “competitive pay,” employee discounts, opportunities for growth and tuition reimbursements. It also offers benefits such as holiday pay and health insurance after a certain amount of work, according to the release.

While pay rates vary, some positions start at between $15.50 and $17.50 an hour, Hardek said. Package handlers can earn up to $21.50 per hour, according to job postings.

FedEx Ground is a service that delivers to businesses during weekdays. FedEx also offers home delivery and express shipping.