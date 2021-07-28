Kansas City, Kansas, company pays settlement for hazardous waste violations

In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, the Environmental Protection Agency Building is shown in Washington. AP

Fuchs Lubricants Co., located in Kansas City, Kansas, paid the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency $255,344 after an inspection found it did not meet federal hazardous waste regulations, according to a news release.

The inspection, conducted in 2020, found the company was storing hazardous waste for too long, improperly labeling waste containers and not minimizing harmful air emissions, as is required by the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

The company also did not have an emergency coordinator in the case of leaks, did not properly monitor and inspect pipes and valves and failed to maintain correct aisle spacing.

Fuchs Lubricants agreed to “take the necessary steps” to address these violations, according to the release.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its website emphasizes compliance with laws and regulations.

“Unlawful behavior risks damaging our image; it weakens our market position and may lead to economic damage for our company,” reads its website.

Fuchs Lubricants Co. was one of three companies in the region to pay a penalty. Missouri pesticide plant United Industries Corporation, in St. Louis County, paid $95,000. And Oelwein, Iowa, blood anticoagulant manufacturer DCW Casing LLC paid $80,562.