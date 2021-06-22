Hill’s Pet Nutrition to build $250 million plant in Tonganoxie, bringing 80 new jobs

Hill’s Pet Nutrition plans to build a $250 million facility in Tonganoxie, Kansas.

Topeka-based Hill’s Pet Nutrition plans to build a $250 million manufacturing plant in Tonganoxie by 2023, according to a news release from Gov. Laura Kelly’s office.

With the 300,000-square-foot wet food processing plant, the company plans to bring in at least 80 new jobs by 2025.

The average pay will be $60,625, and Hill’s will make an effort to employ Tonganoxie residents for at least 20% of the new jobs, according to a presentation at the Tonganoxie City Council’s Monday meeting, during which council approved the development agreement.

Tonganoxie was selected because of its “industrial park, strong community partnerships, workforce strengths and proximity to distribution requirements for the facility,” according to the release.

In 2017, Tyson proposed a chicken processing plant, hatchery and feed mill in the city of 5,300. Residents rallied in protests against it, citing concerns that included smell from the plant, population increases and a lack of transparency, and Tyson withdrew two weeks later.

However, the 80 jobs expected from the Hill’s facility are a far cry from the 1,600 Tyson was set to bring. The Hill’s plant also will only deal in frozen meat, with no slaughtering or rendering taking place at the facility, according to the release.

“This looks like a fantastic smart-growth project for our community,” Mayor David Frese said in the news release. “It checks a bunch of the right boxes. A Kansas company; an environmentally up-to-date facility; a manageable influx of new neighbors; great jobs that pay well; high-tech opportunities for our young people; the possibility of attracting more business to Tonganoxie; and a boon to the city’s economy.”

Kelly lauded the plan Tuesday.

“With our central location, talented workforce and reputation as a global leader in animal health and science, our partnership with Hill’s is a no-brainer,” she said in the release.

Hill’s has yet to complete the necessary planning and zoning procedures, as well as public hearings for a proposed tax abatement, but if everything is approved, the company plans to begin construction this year.