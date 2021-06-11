KCUR reporter Chris Haxel wins Pulitzer for investigative series ‘No Compromise’

KCUR reporter Chris Haxel won a Pulitzer Prize, journalism’s highest honor, in the category of audio reporting for an investigative series called “No Compromise”.

Radio reporter Chris Haxel of KCUR has been awarded a Pulitzer Prize, journalism’s highest honor, for an NPR story series examining American conservative ideologies, gun rights and social media.

The announcement, made via YouTube on Friday afternoon, recognized the series for its investigative work that “illuminated the profound differences and deepening schism between American conservatives.”

The longform storytelling series, titled “No Compromise,” explored the world through the lens of conservative gun rights advocates and the way they sought to reshape American culture with the power of Facebook.

The team was assembled from reporters across the country in 2020 and was recognized for its six episodes. KCUR is Kansas City’s local affiliate of NPR.

“The lessons of this podcast aren’t just about guns. ... These guys found guns to be a wedge issue that helped them raise money and build a following on Facebook,” Haxel told KCUR Friday.

NPR has now twice won the Pulitzer for audio reporting, a newly added category since 2020.

Haxel now focuses on covering the U.S. military and veterans. He shares the award with fellow NPR colleagues from around the country: Lisa Hagen, Graham Smith and Robert Little.