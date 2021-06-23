Johnson County toy and collectibles store hopes to be fun ‘for adults and kids alike’

Kyle, left, and brother Cole Maggart realized a dream when they recently opened Brothers Toys and Collectibles in Mission. They also own Brothers Music, a record shop located at 5812 Johnson Drive — right next door to the new toy store. rsugg@kcstar.com

Kyle Maggart has been dreaming of opening a toy store since he was a kid.

“It was probably one of the oldest ideas I ever had,” he said. “I never thought it would be a reality.”

His idea came to life recently when he and his brother, Cole Maggart, opened Brothers Toys and Collectibles in Mission.

This isn’t the brothers’ first foray into the world of vintage buying and selling. They also own Brothers Music, a record shop located at 5812 Johnson Drive — right next door to the new toy store.

After Brothers Music downsized to a smaller location in August 2020, the storefront next to it opened up, presenting the perfect opportunity for their new business idea.

“The price was right and I had a storage unit full of toys that at some point I knew needed to be sold, so I thought, ‘Let’s just do it,’” Kyle Maggart said.

The Maggarts will buy and sell both new and old toys from beloved franchises such as Star Wars, He-Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and G.I. Joe, just to name a few.

The timing of the new location seemed perfect. In 2020, the sale of toys increased 16%, according to The NPD Group, which tracks retail data. Collectors of all sorts began buying and selling more while stuck at home, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Kyle Maggart noticed these trends while doing collecting of his own, and he and his bother realized it presented an opportunity.

“We were just kind of seeing another growing vintage collectible market that we were familiar with and we were already kind of into,” Cole Maggart said.

It’s not just about collectibles, though. The Maggarts want to provide kids with an authentic toy store experience. With a 1-year-old daughter and a son on the way, Cole Maggart said he’s excited to create a store his children and others can grow up enjoying.

“We remember that every time when you’re a kid and you go to a toy store, it’s a special feeling,” Cole Maggart said. “We just want to be a fun treasure hunting place for adults and kids alike.”

That includes Kyle Maggart’s inner child.

“My 7-year-old self wouldn’t ever believe this, that’s for sure,” he said.

Brothers Toys and Collectibles, located at 5810 Johnson Drive, will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.