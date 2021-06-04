Pantsless? Top AMC executive’s live interview features ‘naked thighs’, YouTubers say

Adam Aron (left), chief executive of AMC Theatres, adjusts his camera after it fell during an hour-long live broadcast interview with Trey Collins, host of the Trey’s Trades YouTube channel .

Adam Aron, chief executive of AMC Theatres, is getting attention for a recent live-broadcast interview on YouTube — and one of the main features is a camera flop.

Aron, wearing a light-blue button down and red tie on top, took part in an hour-long interview Thursday night with Trey Collins, host of the Trey’s Trades YouTube channel with nearly 300,000 subscribers. The CEO of the Lenexa-based company discusses a range of topics about the company, a company that has seen a surge of investment in recent months from so-called meme stock retail investors.

Just before the 14-minute mark of the interview, Aron’s camera falls for a split second before showing what looks like a pair of bare legs. He quickly readjusts the camera and — without missing a beat — continues a discussion about potential opportunities for company shareholders.

The brief sighting caught the attention of those tuning in.

Some questioned whether he was actually wearing tan pants that simply blended with the rest of the screen. Others thought the whole thing was intentional — and claimed Aron was making a larger statement about Wall Street or offering coded advice.

“HE DIDN’T WEAR PANTS TO SIGNAL THAT THERE’S NAKED SHORTS OF AMC! It’s literally the most obvious signal in the world,” one YouTube user wrote. “Silverback is a genius bro.”

“He deliberately did so as a signal to nail the shorts,” said one. “The man is brilliant.”

“The naked, shortless legs keep replaying in my head,” wrote another. “Was this a message that was hidden, yet in plain sight? AMC 100K.”

“This was strategic,” wrote another. “He purposely wanted us to see those naked thighs! He doesn’t make mistakes ... especially stupid mistakes like this.”