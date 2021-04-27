Mahomes and the Chiefs jump into KC barbecue scene with ‘Pain is Good’ line of sauces

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is featured on the label of a new line of barbecue sauces made by Spicin Foods. Officials said the new sauces represent the first time an NFL team, the NFL Players Association and a private company have partnered on a retail product. Contributed photo

The Kansas City Chiefs will put their name on a locally made line of barbecue and hot sauces.

Spicin Foods Inc., which has a factory on Southwest Boulevard, will release the sauces under its “Pain is Good” line twice a year. Originally called Juan Specialty Foods, the company makes a variety of sauces, condiments and drink mixes.

The first release of the Chiefs line will feature six players: Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Tyreek Hill, Frank Clark, Tyrann Mathieu and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is an investor in the Cholula brand of hot sauce, isn’t in the mix for Spicin’s new line.

In a news release, officials said the sauces represent the first time the NFL Players Association, an NFL club, and an outside company have partnered on the launch of a retail consumer product.

“To have this opportunity to work with an iconic NFL team is truly a privilege,” Jeff Hinds, Spicin Foods president and chief operations officer, said in a news release. “As diehard Chiefs fans, we want to create products that help fans express their team pride, whether it’s tailgating at Arrowhead or enjoying a summer barbecue.”

The sauces, which will be released May 28, will initially be sold in 60 Kansas City-area Hy-Vee stores. Spicin will sell a six-pack of Chiefs-branded sauces that includes habanero, chipotle and cayenne varieties of hot sauce and three barbecue sauces: Trinidad Scorpion, ghost pepper and Kansas City Reaper. The company will also release a barbecue sauce called “Arrowhead Smoke” and 142.2 dB Hot Sauce, an homage to Arrowhead Stadium’s record-setting noise level.

While star players like Mahomes have racked in millions of dollars from sponsorships and endorsement deals, the new line of sauces was completed through the NFL players association’s group license program.

“This new product launch helps to not only extend our players’ brands at retail, but also shows the power of using group player rights,” Gina Scott, vice president of partner services at the players association, said in a news release. “We look forward to more NFL clubs and their partners modeling this groundbreaking launch with creating more player-licensed consumer products.”